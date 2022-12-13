Gympass Adds 24 Hour Fitness to its Rapidly Expanding Roster of Fitness Partners

With 24 Hour Fitness, Gympass expands its national footprint with more accessible, affordable fitness options

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellbeing platform, today announced 24 Hour Fitness as the latest addition to its growing platform of premiere fitness clubs and wellness centers. As an industry leader for nearly 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness is committed to creating a healthier, happier world with nearly 300 locations across 11 states nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Gympass to make wellness accessible to all," said Karl Sanft , CEO, 24 Hour Fitness.

With its mission to make wellbeing universal, Gympass continues to round out its top-tier wellness services across the Mind, Body, and Life categories, creating partnerships with fitness studios, gyms, and mental resilience platforms that increase accessibility to physical activity and mental health support.

From state-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment to popular high-intensity interval group exercise classes and small group and personal training programs, along with Zumba, yoga, and restorative workouts at all levels, 24 Hour Fitness has something for everyone, whenever they need it. Built for convenience, 24 Hour Fitness is perfectly suited for employees integrating work and life in the pursuit of total wellness. Like Gympass, 24 Hour Fitness emphasizes the importance of acknowledging physical fitness and overall wellness as a personal, adaptable practice.

"Adding 24 Hour Fitness to Gympass' roster of fitness studios strengthens our mission to make wellbeing universal by offering employees a range of wellness solutions they can take advantage of at any time that works for them," said Cesar Carvalho, co-founder and CEO of Gympass. "Individuals' needs are constantly changing, and like Gympass, 24 Hour Fitness knows wellness doesn't happen within set hours. 24 Hour Fitness supports individuals at every stage of their personal wellness journeys as the 24/7 companion to members whether they are inside or outside of the gym."

"Moving into 2023, we are dedicated, more than ever, to offering our club members a holistic approach to wellness with fitness coaches passionate about supporting individual members and their own fitness journeys, complemented by a variety of programs and services that offer mind and body health," said Karl Sanft, President and CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. "We are thrilled to partner with Gympass and help make fitness and wellness inclusive and accessible for more Americans and look forward to welcoming Gympass members into our community."

This announcement follows the release of Gympass' inaugural State of Work-Life Wellness report , which uncovers the most important topics facing the workforce today through a survey of 9,000 employees across nine global markets. Gympass also announced recent partnerships with Thrive Global , Stronger U Nutrition , and Sleep Cycle .

About Gympass

Founded in 2012, Gympass is a corporate wellness platform that offers employees access to a global network of 50,000+ gyms, classes, trainers, and wellbeing apps through affordable, flexible monthly subscriptions. 10,000+ companies use Gympass to improve their employees' work-life wellness, resulting in a happier, healthier, and more productive global workforces. To-date, Gympass has powered more than 200 million check-ins which make up more than 6 billion minutes of employee wellbeing. Companies that offer Gympass see 43% better retention rates and up to 25% less annual employee healthcare costs. Get a corporate quote or check employee eligibility at gympass.com.

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating nearly 40 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness helps change lives every day through fitness. Operating a network of approximately 300 clubs in 11 states, the company offers clean and spacious clubs furnished with a variety of strength, cardio and functional training equipment in a comfortable environment that conveys the feeling of community and inclusivity for more than 2 million club members. Membership options offer club amenities including functional training equipment as well as instructor-led live group exercise studio and cycle classes where members are an important part of the club community that supports and inspires every member to lead a healthier, happier life. Friendly and knowledgeable fitness professionals also stand ready to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. The company's 24GO® app provides touch-free club check-in as well as a variety of on-demand workouts to support fitness at home, in the club or on the go. This diverse combination of fitness options is designed to engage and motivate every 24 Hour Fitness member to explore and enjoy a lifelong relationship with mind and body health and wellness. For further information and to find a club near you, visit www.24hourfitness.com.

