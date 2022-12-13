Palo Alto Networks Secures the Way Forward at Ignite '22

Showcasing the latest Innovations in Network Security, Cloud Security and Security Operations

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, kicks off Ignite '22 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference, which runs through December 15, will bring together more than 2,500 cybersecurity professionals in person and thousands more virtually, showcasing next-generation cybersecurity technologies, innovative threat research and evolving best practices all designed to help organizations secure the way forward.

"I am thrilled to welcome our customers and partners this year as we celebrate ten years of Ignite," said Nikesh Arora, CEO and chairman of Palo Alto Networks. Cybersecurity has never been more important as governments and organizations prioritize their digitization. We have lined up four incredible days of insights and learnings around how security leaders are transforming security to accelerate digital transformation and create competitive advantage for their organizations."

During Ignite '22,100+ breakout sessions and numerous product training and certifications will be offered, guiding security teams on how businesses can improve their cyber defenses through the latest advancements in cloud-native security, security operations, cloud-delivered security and Zero Trust network security.

Highlights at Palo Alto Networks Ignite 2022 include:

Live from Ignite, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian will share perspectives on the cloud and cybersecurity in a fireside chat with Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora .

Zero Trust: Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks Extend Partnership to bring customers the most complete Zero Trust solution. BeyondCorp Enterprise from Google Cloud and Prisma ® Access from Palo Alto Networks to provide a comprehensive cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 solution. BeyondCorp Enterprise from Google Cloud and PrismaAccess from Palo Alto Networks to provide a comprehensive cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 solution.

PAN-OS 11.0 Nova : Learn about the latest version of our industry-leading PAN-OS ® software. With 50+ product updates and innovations, Nova stops 26% more zero-day malware than traditional sandboxes, detects 60% more injection attacks, simplifies security architecture and helps organizations adopt cybersecurity best practices. Learn about the latest version of our industry-leading PAN-OSsoftware. With 50+ product updates and innovations, Nova stops 26% more zero-day malware than traditional sandboxes, detects 60% more injection attacks, simplifies security architecture and helps organizations adopt cybersecurity best practices.

Breakout sessions at Ignite provide the opportunity to hear from Palo Alto Networks leaders, partners and customers as well as experience recently announced network security innovations, including:

New at Ignite: Prisma Cloud Innovations to safeguard applications and help prioritize risks from the Ignite Breakout Session: "What's New In Prisma Cloud," Wednesday, Dec. 14 , 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. PT , Level 1, Room 153. As the industry's only code-to-cloud CNAPP, Prisma Cloud now offers new features that create greater customer confidence in developing applications which are protected across the code, build, deploy and runtime phases of the application lifecycle, including: from the Ignite Breakout Session: "What's New In Prisma Cloud,", Level 1, Room 153. As the industry's only code-to-cloud CNAPP,now offers new features that create greater customer confidence in developing applications which are protected across the code, build, deploy and runtime phases of the application lifecycle, including:

Cortex stops more threats with Active ASM and adds cloud-native SOAR. Palo Alto Networks industry-leading SOC solutions give organizations the ability to shift from dozens of siloed SOC tools to Cortex ® and unleash the power of analytics, AI and automation:

2022 Global What's Next in Cyber Survey Learn what 1,300 global security executives are challenged by and prioritizing for 2023. Notable findings include: Learn what 1,300 global security executives are challenged by and prioritizing for 2023. Notable findings include:

Ignite '22 comes on the heels of Palo Alto Networks Executive Partner Summit, which took place on December 12. Highlights included new enhancements to the award-winning NextWave Partner Program that will create multiple paths for partners, enabling them to differentiate themselves through specializations and services to drive future-proof customer value. Palo Alto Networks 2022 Partners of the Year Awards were announced, recognizing 13 global partners who demonstrate excellence in delivering, integrating and building solutions enabled by Palo Alto Networks.

Keynotes and breakout session content will be available on-demand following the in-person event through the Digital Explorer experiences and will remain online through March 15, 2023.

