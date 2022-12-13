Raintree Systems Wraps a Strong 2022 with Historic Results in Retention, Growth and Customer Satisfaction

"Silver Tsunami" will continue to create unprecedented demand for rehabilitation and physical therapy in 2023 and beyond

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a growing and unprecedented demand for physical therapy and rehabilitation for an aging population, Raintree Systems has completed an outstanding 2022, and is well positioned for expansive growth in 2023.

A leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing, and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehabilitation industry, Raintree is concluding a successful year, with historic results in retention, growth, and customer satisfaction.

The company finishes the year with unprecedented momentum and as the fastest-growing firm in its field. Highlights include:

A customer retention rate over 95%

186% growth in new customer sales

The highest average satisfaction score among commonly used EMRs (4.2/5.0 per KLAS Product Comparison Summary 2022)

The only EMR vendor with a positive NPS score (according to an independent study of seven vendors)

"This success is due largely to our company's ability to help therapy and rehabilitation service provider clients become more productive and efficient," said Raintree CEO Nick Hedges.

To meet demand and position itself for the future, Raintree this year added a new leadership team in CEO Hedges, Chief Financial Officer Darian Hong and Chief Technology Officer Rob Rust. It also leveraged a significant investment from Serent Capital to further augment its market-leading therapy software programs.

Raintree leaders view this year's success as foundational for the company's bright future.

"The Silver Tsunami is upon us: by 2040 we expect the population over 65 to double, begging the question, how can we help healthcare workers and prepare the healthcare system?" Hedges said. "Therapists need to spend more time working one on one with patients, and less time with paperwork. Assisting patients is essential, so healthcare workers must leverage technology to gain time back in their day."

Raintree solutions help simplify therapist workflows, empower patient engagement as well as automate billing and collections.

"We're delighted with the progress we've made to provide the best product for our customers and we anticipate even more growth in 2023," Hedges said. "The demand for physical therapy and rehab services is increasing and our clients know that Raintree will continue to innovate and deliver the solutions that will allow them to succeed and deliver their crucial services."

For more information on Raintree, please visit raintreeinc.com .

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

