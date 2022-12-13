Renibus Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Asha Ramdas as SVP, Program Management, Technical Operations and Manufacturing

-Ms. Ramdas has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, including at Amgen and Johnson & Johnson-

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough products for cardiorenal diseases, today announced the appointment of Asha Ramdas as SVP, Program Management, Technical Operations and Manufacturing. Ms. Ramdas brings over twenty-five years of biopharma leadership experience to Renibus, with a strong track record in delivering high-impact products to the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Asha to the Renibus executive team," said Frank Stonebanks, CEO of Renibus. "Asha's proven cross functional leadership abilities, as well as her late-stage drug development experience across multiple functions, including clinical, CMC, commercial, and regulatory, will be crucial to our success in delivering our products to patients."

Asha joins Renibus from Amgen, where she spent nine years in various senior leadership roles, most recently as Vice President, Commercialization, Program and Portfolio Management. In that role, she was responsible for prioritization of the portfolio, as well as guiding early and late-stage product teams in the development and execution of their strategies. While at Amgen, as Global Product General Manager of tezepelumab, she successfully led the severe asthma asset through its critical Phase 2/3 transition and development of the Phase 3 clinical program approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2021. Prior to Amgen, Asha held senior operational roles at several small and large companies including Geron Corporation, Zosano Pharma, and Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Ramdas holds an M.A., Chemistry, from Mount Holyoke College and an M.S., Polymer Chemistry, from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"This is a great time to join Renibus, as the Company's late-stage pipeline progresses towards pivotal studies and the market," added Ms. Ramdas. "Renibus' portfolio of products has the potential to significantly disrupt the current cardiorenal paradigm. I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Renibus and leveraging my background to deliver dramatically improved outcomes for patients."

About Renibus

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving and extending patients' lives by developing breakthrough products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage in cardiorenal diseases. The Company has developed a robust portfolio of products that activate multiple cytoprotective pathways, including organ protection via preconditioning. Renibus' first-in-class lead program, RBT-1 (SnPP / FeS), is a potent inducer of Nrf2, IL-10, and ferritin. RBT-1 is currently in Phase 2 development in cardiac surgery and will soon enter a Phase 3 registration study for its lead indication to reduce the risk of postoperative complications following cardiothoracic surgery. RBT-2 (tetrahydrocurcumin) is an antioxidant and anti-fibrotic drug that has been shown to reduce the risk of CKD progression in preclinical models and will be in IND enabling and clinical development in 2023. RBT-3 (FeS), a novel, low molecular weight iron nanoparticle, is one component of RBT-1 and is targeted at reducing the risk of cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity and will be in clinical development in 2023. RBT-9 (SnPP), a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant drug with anti-viral properties, is one component of RBT-1. It has been investigated in a 42-patient Phase 2 RCT in COVID pneumonia as a monotherapy in hospitalized patients. RBT-9 reduced hospital length of stay by ~70%. Additional pre-clinical work is underway in NASH progression to help inform the clinical development strategy.

