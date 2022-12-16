Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for First Quarter of 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q1 2023 dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023.

About Pega

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com .

