Hard Rock Cafe extends the Messi Burger Champion's Edition through February to help soccer fans worldwide rejoice

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December 18, 2022/ Hard Rock International joins fans around the globe in celebration of the world-renowned soccer legend, Lionel Messi, and his first global quadrennial tournament win. As part of an ongoing partnership with the Hard Rock International "LIVE GREATNESS" campaign, Messi teamed up with the brand once again to launch a new retail collection and spin on the fan-favorite Messi Burger – the Champion's Edition – this fall.

Hard Rock International Celebrates Partner and Soccer Legend Lionel Messi’s Historic Win with Free Champion’s Edition Messi Burgers (PRNewswire)

To honor this incredible win, Hard Rock is keeping the celebration going by extending the run of its limited-edition Messi Burger Champion's Edition, now exclusively available at Hard Rock Cafe locations through February. In addition, fans who tuned into the big game at a participating Hard Rock Cafe location received a voucher for a free Messi Burger Champion's Edition, which can be redeemed during their next visit.

"Hard Rock team members around the globe are celebrating this momentous achievement for our partner and friend, Lionel Messi, and enjoying Champion's Edition Messi Burgers in his honor," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "Teaming up with great partners allows Hard Rock to deliver on the excitement and unique experience our fans worldwide love and have come to expect from our brand. We can't wait to see what our continued partnership with the greatest of all time brings in 2023."

The Messi Burger Champion's Edition features three complimentary dipping sauces: aioli, Latin chili and Messi's favorite, chimichurri; perfect for pairing with the burger and dipping hot fries for an overall winning taste experience. The Hard Rock and Messi retail collection which dropped in November, includes hoodies available for purchase in the Rock Shop at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide. Fans can also immerse themselves in the action and unlock unique 3D augmented reality experiences with select hoodies in the collection when they scan a QR code. These QR code AR experiences can be shared with friends and family and will also be available to share on Instagram.

All merchandise from the collaboration between Hard Rock and Lionel Messi is available in stores and online. Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Dedloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

