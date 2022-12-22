Your Photos
King Insurance Partners continues expansion with Jean Arthur Associates, Inc.

Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Jean Arthur Associates, Inc. ("JAA" or the "Company") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

Founded in 1994, and located in Winter Springs, FL, JAA is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, serving clients throughout Central Florida.

"We are excited about our opportunity to partner with King", said President of JAA, Harry Arthur. "In searching for the best partner for our team, King Insurance Partners was the obvious choice. Their values and approach align perfectly with ours."

"We are excited to welcome the JAA team to King Insurance Partners" said Malcolm Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance Partners. "Their reputation and expertise will strengthen our service offerings, and our team. We're excited about this partnership."

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

