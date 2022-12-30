Stephan Cassaday Only Advisor on East Coast Named to All Barron's Top Advisor Lists for 2022

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cassaday & Company, Inc., Stephan Cassaday, is the only financial advisor on the East Coast to be featured on all three Barron's Top Advisor lists in 2022. Those three lists are: Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors State-by-State, Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, and Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors.

According to Barron's, these lists are meant to "shine a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry." They are also intended to act as a resource for those searching for an advisor.

"It's an honor to be recognized repeatedly by an industry leader like Barron's," said Cassaday. "I abandoned the traditional Wall Street model in 1993 and founded Cassaday & Company in order to offer clients a one-stop shop for nearly all of their financial planning needs, with professionals who are fiduciaries dedicated to acting in their clients' best interests."

"Being named to these lists is a testament to the outstanding professionals working alongside of me to offer top-notch service and comprehensive planning to our clients," Cassaday continued. "Our greatest reward as advisors is helping people make smart decisions about their finances. We are grateful that our clients recognize our firm's distinguishing factors and are honored they continue to place their trust in us," Cassaday concluded.

To apply for Barron's awards, advisory firms fill out a 102-question survey. Barron's verifies data with regulatory databases before applying it to their ranking formula consisting of 3 major categories: assets, revenue, and quality of practice. Within those categories, multiple subcalculations are used. Additional factors considered include charitable pursuits, designations, and experience. Barron's receives no fee in exchange for any if its rankings. Awards are based on 9/31/2021, 12/31/2021, and 6/30/22 numbers, respectively. More on Barron's methodology here.

