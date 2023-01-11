GLASSDOOR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARDS RECOGNIZING THE BEST PLACES TO WORK 2023

Gainsight, Box and In-N-Out Burger Among Top Ten Employers; Goodwin Recruiting Claims Top Honor Among Small & Medium Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its 15th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2023 across the U.S. and four other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards honors the Best Places to Work across the U.S. , Canada , UK , France and Germany . In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Best Places to Work (recognizing employers with 1,000 or more employees) and 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For (recognizing employers with fewer than 1,000 employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place.)

"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,"said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work 2023 are:

The top five Best Small & Medium Companies to Work 2023 are:

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work 2023 list features winning employers across multiple industries, including technology, finance, biotech and pharmaceuticals, real estate, retail and more. Gainsight claims the top spot with a 4.7 rating out of 5. This is the first time Gainsight has been named a Best Places to Work winner. Thirty-seven employers are newcomers to the 100 Best Places to Work 2023, including the LEGO Group (No. 21, 4.5), Spotify (No. 90, 4.4) and Toast Inc . (No. 96, 4.4). Twenty-one employers absent from the 2022 list are rejoining in 2023, including Netflix (No. 40, 4.5; last recognized in 2009), Mastercard (No. 60, 4.4; last recognized in 2021), MD Anderson Cancer Center (No. 71, 4.4; last recognized in 2021) and Electronic Arts (No. 97, 4.4; last recognized in 2018). Only two employers have made the list every year for the past 15 years: Bain & Company (No. 3, 4.6) and Google (No. 8, 4.6).

Among the 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work 2023, 31 employers are newcomers and eight are rejoining the list this year.

This year, only three employers appear on all five country lists (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France, Germany): Microsoft (No. 13, 4.5), SAP (No. 69, 4.4) and Salesforce (No. 75, 4.4).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the 2.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.7.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work and Best Small & Medium Companies to Work 2023 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 19, 2021 and October 17, 2022. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings and employers considered for the small & medium list must have received at least 30 ratings, respectively, for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

FULL LIST OF 2023 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's six lists can be found by visiting:

100 Best Places to Work – U.S .

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For – U.S.

25 Best Places to Work – Canada

50 Best Places to Work – UK

25 Best Places to Work – France

25 Best Places to Work – Germany

