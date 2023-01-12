Launching CURA Communications: a communications firm built for the psychedelics industry

ZURICH, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of CURA Communications, a communications firm built for clients in the psychedelics sector. CURA Communications was founded based on a simple premise; that managing the complex communications challenges faced by the psychedelics industry requires a team with deep sectoral knowledge, a dedication to the enterprise of bringing safe and effective treatments to patients, and a commitment to ethical imperatives that should guide the conduct of all those playing a role in the psychedelic renaissance.

"As someone who has been active in psychedelics for several years, both as a communications and PR consultant and as co-founder of the International Therapeutic Psilocybin Rescheduling Initiative, I have spoken with numerous organizations whose experience with traditional agencies has fallen short of expectations", said Chris Koddermann, Founder and Managing Director of CURA Communications. "There is a clear need in the sector for a communications firm that can offer clients industry specific expertise from a team that has direct sectoral experience. CURA Communications was founded to address that need and to support to an existing base of clients."

Headquartered in Switzerland, but with a presence in London, New York, Toronto and Boulder, CURA Communications has assembled an exceptional, multidisciplinary team with first-hand, multi-market experience in the psychedelics and healthcare sector communications and PR.

Because we believe being a valuable partner demands both scientific grounding and a dedication to the project of bringing psychedelic medicines to patients in need. We believe it takes a team that fully understands the enormity of the opportunity but also the extent of the challenges. A team that provides industry specific solutions rather than simply sells services off the shelf.

CURA Communications offers services including:

Strategic planning

Brand and reputation management

Media relations

Digital and social media

Media training

Investor and financial communications

Event management

CURA Communications is a communications and PR firm dedicated to serving companies, non-profits, academic institutions, and other organizations operating in the psychedelics sector. Based in Zurich, with offices in New York, London, Toronto and Boulder, CURA Communications offers services encompassing a range of strategic communications and public relations activities, including strategic planning, media relations, investor and financial communications, patient advocacy, crisis communications, digital and social media and brand and reputation management.

To learn more, please visit: www.cura-communications.com

