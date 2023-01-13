Cariloha Announces Strategic Sustainable Bedding Partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group

With select products available through Nationwide retailers, Cariloha will be offering more sustainable bedding and sleepwear options for consumers

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariloha , leading brand of sustainable bedding, bath and apparel, today announces its expansive partnership with Nationwide Marketing Group to offer more sustainably sourced sleeping solutions through Nationwide's 5,000+ retail partners spread out across 14,000 locations in the United States and Canada.

By offering Cariloha premium mattresses, bedding and sleepwear products to a vast national clientele, Cariloha and Nationwide are making purchasing sustainable products more accessible.

"We see a lot of great products out there today, and then there's us – we offer great products with a purpose," said Adam Fain, Cariloha VP of Wholesale. "We're strategically working with partners who want to make an active impact and source responsibly – it's a partnership with a purpose. That's why we've decided to work with Nationwide – they're aligned with us in spreading our movement across the country and in providing quality products that help customers sleep, live, and feel comfortably and responsibly."

"The bedding, bath and apparel categories are some of the leading causes of micro-plastics in our oceans, not to mention the impact on our soils, drinking water and the air we breathe," said Fain. "By our partnering with Nationwide, thousands of other retailers will have the ability to source responsibly and sustainably through Cariloha bamboo-based products, further reducing the pollutants created by non-sustainable textiles in our oceans."

"Cariloha's sustainability efforts have been part of our DNA since 2007 – long before it became a popular trend," said Dustin Tate, Cariloha Executive VP of Sales. "We're passionately committed to innovating and developing luxurious bedding that's soft on our customers and our planet. That's the heart of who we are and what the brand stands for."

Cariloha mattresses, sleepwear and bedding products are made from comfortable, sustainable bamboo viscose, which allows consumers to sleep 3 degrees cooler than other non-bamboo products and is both odor and allergy resistant.

Softer than cotton, these bamboo sleeping solutions have been created for luxury and durability. Additionally, bamboo is an extremely renewable resource. Cariloha bamboo is harvested and manufactured from its own rain-fed, controlled-crop bamboo farm to produce high-quality bamboo products in an environmentally sustainable way.

With Nationwide Marketing Group's 5,000 retail partners spread out over 14,000 locations, Cariloha's soft and sustainable products are being rolled out nationally beginning in January 2023.

For more information about product availability and locations, visit www.cariloha.com and www.nationwidegroup.org

About Cariloha

Cariloha is an omni-channel brand focused on soft and sustainable bedding, bath, and apparel made from better-for-the-planet bamboo viscose. Driven by a comfort and eco-conscious lifestyle, Cariloha joins the style of the Caribbean with the spirit of Aloha to provide the best in sustainable luxury. By turning self-replenishing bamboo fields into ultra-soft fabrics, Cariloha offers an exclusive collection of bedding, apparel, and bath goods, made from this soft, cool, clean and green resource. Inspired by the essence and energy of the islands, Cariloha blends style and self-expression into every piece of clothing and bedding it makes. Special care is taken to drape customers in soft, comfortable, naturally breathable fabrics that let them sleep, live and feel every day like they do on vacation. Thanks to an ever-growing, rich supply of bamboo, Cariloha has a growing fleet of 70+ stores in 17 countries offering its proprietary bamboo apparel, bedding and bath goods and enjoying the quality, soft touch, and green 'footprint' of this renewable resource.

Media Contact:

Scott Brady

scott.brady@cariloha.com

801.562.3001 ext. 125

View original content:

SOURCE Cariloha