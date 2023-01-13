INDIACAST & AMAGI BRING THE BEST OF PREMIUM HINDI ENTERTAINMENT FOR FREE WITH DESI PLAY TV ACROSS THE USA AND CANADA

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt. Ltd., the multi-platform content asset monetization entity jointly owned by TV18 and Viacom18, has partnered with Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, to launch Desi Play TV, the network's first FAST channel in HD with the best Hindi Entertainment shows on Sling and Plex. The free-to-view channel features Indian TV shows with English subtitles like, "Uttaran" , "Na Aana Is Des Laado", "Dev", "Tu Aashiqui" , "Kitchen Champion", "Mahakaali" along with a local USA-based food show - "Dine With Colors" . Desi Play TV connects with the shared tastes of South Asian viewers, their values & culture with a variety of shows across genres like Drama, Cookery, Comedy, Lifestyle, Crime and Mythology. Aptly named Desi Play TV, the free Indian channel aims to reach out to the desi audience worldwide, who can watch desi Hindi serials online for free.

Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Amagi, said, "At Amagi, we cherish every opportunity we can get to bring great content closer to its intended audience. Our partnership with IndiaCast in launching their first Free Ad-supported Streaming TV channel has been a gratifying experience for us. Gaining access to IndiaCast's rich content library on FAST will bring great cheer to the Indian diaspora in the USA."

Commenting on the launch, Govind Shahi, Executive VP & Head, IndiaCast International Business, said "It's a huge step for us to launch the network's first FAST channel at a time of significant growth in this space, with viewers willing to experiment and adopt newer and convenient options of content consumption. We are extremely delighted to partner with Amagi for this launch. With more platform launches scheduled in the coming months, combined with our rich library of content on the channel, we are sure that Desi Play TV will be widely accepted by our South Asian viewers."

Visit the website www.desiplaytv.com for more information about the channel. The channel is available on Sling in USA and Plex across US and Canada

