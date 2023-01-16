Beacon Education Announces Partnership with University of Arizona National Center for Interpretation

NCI to support Beacon in expanding portfolio of Chinese-language degrees

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce a unique partnership with the University of Arizona National Center for Interpretation (NCI). As universities increasingly look to offer Chinese-language online degrees, the demand for quality, third-party validation has grown commensurately. NCI is perfectly suited to meet that need.

Degrees that are differentiated through Chinese-language content and instruction are growing rapidly, receiving enthusiastic responses from companies and the broader market. By establishing this partnership with NCI, Beacon will accelerate the growth of its Chinese-language program portfolio by integrating the broad range of resources, tools, and best practices that NCI has established over its decades of experience. These resources are now available to all current and new Beacon partners.

"NCI is proud to work with Beacon in supporting its expansion of Chinese-language online degrees by assuring that the translated curricular materials are of the highest quality as it matches our mission to ensure access for individuals with limited-English proficiency around the world," said NCI Director Sonia Colina, who views the partnership as an exciting opportunity given the growth in non-English degree programs around the world. "NCI is a leader in research, training, translation, and assessment since our inception and we are excited to grow our mission."

"As Beacon expands its portfolio of Chinese-language online degrees we are excited to have found a partner to support that expansion," explained Michael Wang, CEO of Beacon Education. "Our partnership with NCI will be a unique advantage for universities around the world looking to access working professionals in China searching for online degrees."

The National Center for Interpretation, Testing, Research, and Policy (NCI) at the University of Arizona was founded in 1979 and is dedicated to ensuring language access for individuals with limited-English proficiency. NCI is charged with promoting intercultural communication and social justice for language minorities through cutting-edge research, training, and testing for interpreters and translators while balancing professionalism. https://nci.arizona.edu/

Beacon is China's largest provider of online degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 35+ programs across 18+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

