NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Georgia Brings Hopes and Support to Families

Georgia celebrates educational options and quality education during the annual School Choice Week

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 768 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Georgia have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Georgia students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Georgia, families can use open enrollment to choose a traditional public school within, or outside of their district, with some restrictions. The state is home to many public charter schools and public magnet schools, as well as several online public schools. There are also two state private school programs that help families afford private schooling: the Qualified Education Expense Tax Credit and the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Program.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Georgia will be The Flourish Conference in Clarkston, organized by Georgia Black Home Educators Network from January 25-27 and a school fair in Atlanta organized by GeorgiaCAN on January 21. In addition, the King and Queen Building and the One Atlantic Center Fountain in Atlanta will light up with the colors of school choice on Jan. 22.

"With a growing population and increasingly diverse students to serve, Georgia is poised to benefit many families by supporting educational opportunities," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "School choice recognizes the simple truth that not every student learns the same way".

To download a guide to Georgia school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/georgia.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

