Arcadia in Built In's 100 Best Places to Work in 2023

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leading data analytics platform for healthcare, announced today that it has earned inclusion in Built In's 100 Best Places to Work in 2023.

The emphasis on culture, diversity, and inclusiveness at Arcadia contributed to its overall rankings of No. 39 in Boston and No. 56 in Chicago. Arcadia also received recognition in the category of Best Midsize Companies to Work for; No. 19 in Boston and No. 27 in Chicago.

The industry-leading perks and benefits Arcadia provides to employees include unlimited vacation, generous parental leave, flexible work schedules, and numerous health insurance and wellness contributions. Arcadia invests in people on several levels; the company provides benefits that first allow employees to feel safe and secure as they take care of their families (e.g., short and long-term disability, generous paid time off, flexible work schedules, and numerous health insurance and wellness contributions) and then layered on top are benefits that allow employees to thrive professionally (e.g., paid industry certifications, professional training at all levels, commitment to volunteering and philanthropy, etc.).

"We're honored to once again be included among the distinguished companies in Built In's 100 Best Places to Work," said Michael Meucci, CEO, Arcadia. "Our team members are highly diverse. We don't just accept difference – we celebrate it, we support it, and we thrive on it for the benefit of our employees, our products and our community."

Most recently, Arcadia was included in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The ranking reflects revenue growth of 99% over three years (2018 to 2021) and marks the company's 7th appearance on the annual list.

Last year, Arcadia was included in the Boston Business Journal's exclusive list of 2022 Fast 50 honorees, representing the 50 fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts based on overall revenue growth.

Recognized as Best in KLAS in Value-Based Care Managed Services for four years in a row, Arcadia helps providers and health plans accelerate positive outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk adjustment accuracy and the quality of care provided.

