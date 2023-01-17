BlueStone Advisors Launches Lithium-Ion Battery Insurance Captive

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueStone Advisors , a specialty commercial insurance brokerage firm, announced today the launch of their BlueStone Lithium-Ion Battery Captive to help advanced battery companies manage their insurance costs and offer a broader policy with comprehensive and consistent coverage terms.

"We're excited to announce the launch of BlueStone's Lithium-Ion Battery Captive to the advanced battery ecosystem for employers who are adversely affected by rising insurance rates, limited capacity, and shrinking coverage terms offered in today's insurance and reinsurance marketplace," said Andy Royce, President of BlueStone Advisors.

We've seen reinsurance rates spike due to global economic uncertainty, geopolitical unrest, and increased catastrophic claims paid to international lithium-ion battery operators with inferior safety standards. The BlueStone Lithium-Ion Captive is for U.S. employers with sound risk management practices who want more control of their insurance costs, pricing stability, and coverage certainty.

With the BlueStone Lithium-Ion Captive, BlueStone Advisors continues its decade-long commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions designed to advance a sustainable circular economy.

BlueStone Advisors is a specialty commercial insurance broker that has provided insurance and risk management services to the lithium-ion battery industry for over ten years. BlueStone Advisors delivers advanced brokerage solutions that reduce the total cost of risk and insurance while leveraging best practices that strengthen an organization's risk profile.

