Horizon Media's Night Market Launches Neon; an eCommerce Predictive AI Platform to Plan and Optimize Media Investments to Revenue Outcomes

Designed to increase advertisers' revenue, the proprietary platform advances integration of retail into the overall media funnel

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As advertisers shift a significant portion of their digital media investments to retail media networks and marketplaces, they often lack the IP necessary to make proper investment decisions to increase revenue. Driving technology innovation to address this industry need, Night Market – Horizon Media's eCommerce company – is launching Neon, a proprietary AI platform designed to increase advertisers' revenue by 20+% when planning and buying retail media to achieve their maximum revenue outcomes. Neon starts with the sale in mind using automated predictive analytics to make investment decisions across retailers.

Neon allows advertisers to understand the impact of their media across multiple retailers.

"Media and commerce data have been analyzed extensively independent of each other, and at Night Market, we saw an opportunity to combine these datasets in order to optimize media spending with the goal of driving revenue outcomes," said Randy Browning, President of Night Market. "Neon allows advertisers to understand the impact of their media across multiple retailers, moving media investments from a cost center to a revenue driver. Individual retail networks can do this within their own boundaries, but advertisers want to understand their investment across retailers. To address this issue, we recognized that a truly innovative solution was necessary. As a result, we decided to create and build the capability. Our highly-skilled data and technology team successfully developed our patent-pending platform."

Neon's computing power forecasts to the tactical level and optimizes in-market spend in real time at the SKU level. Here are some of its planning and activation capabilities:

Normalizes relationship between historical MMM ROI, client sales data, and retailer-reported campaign performance data (ROAS) to predict quarterly true ROI

Predicts optimal media investment across retailers and 3P channels such as Amazon and Walmart, down to the tactical level to deliver a revenue goal

Optimizes in market spend in real time by auto predicting thousands of micro optimizations across retailers or by tactic with a specific retailer to improve true ROI

Evolves merchandising of Product Display Pages (PDPs) to predict the conversion the prospect media is sending to the page – this directs media to the client's best performing PDPs across retailers and compared to competitor PDPs within a retailer

"At Hershey, we have been thoroughly impressed by Night Market's Neon suite of tools and the potential to accelerate our business in retail media measurement and product merchandising," said Eric Bowers, Senior Director Omnichannel Marketing, The Hershey Company.

About Night Market

Night Market , a Horizon Media company, creates commerce products that run commerce media and experiences on top with data and technology at its core. As a dedicated full-service agency, it specializes in building end-to-end performance driven strategies, marketing programs, and shopping experiences both online and in-store. The company optimizes the modern path to purchase in pursuit of increasing revenue starting at the sale. Founded in January 2020, Night Market has offices in New York and Los Angeles and brings forward a wealth of deep institutional experience from both media and consulting backgrounds.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

