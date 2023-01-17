Premier Protein Introduces NEW Good Night™ Product Line to Support Healthy Sleep Routines

New to category protein offering with unique nighttime protein blend is added to the brand's popular shake and powder lineup.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Protein understands better than anyone the link between protein, a healthy sleep routine and staying on track with your health goals. Just in time for those sleep and health-inspired New Year's resolutions, the brand is excited to announce an innovative new nighttime offering – Premier Protein Good Night™ Nutrition Shakes and Hot Cocoa Mix.

A simple addition to your nighttime routine, Good Night products make it easy to soothe away the day's edges and unwind before bed. Formulated with an award-winning taste and unique nighttime protein blend, including a milk peptide with relaxing properties, Good Night contains 10g of protein and essential vitamins and minerals, like magnesium and zinc, which can have a calming effect on your body.

"We know that the average American wakes up feeling well-rested only three mornings out of the week," said Nick Stiritz, Vice President of US Brands, Premier Protein. "That's why we've leveraged our years of expertise in the protein category to design a product that helps to not only support a healthy sleep regimen, but also prepare you for a better day ahead."

Premier Protein Good Night comes in two formats including Nutrition Shakes and Hot Cocoa Mix.

Premier Protein Good Night Nutrition Shakes: The perfect option for creating the evening ritual of your dreams. Each shake contains 10g of protein, 2g of sugar and 12 vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and zinc, which can have a calming effect on your body. Available in three dreamy flavors, Cozy Cocoa, Caramel Bliss and Dreamy Vanilla. They're terrific cold – and even cozier hot.

Premier Protein Good Night Protein Hot Cocoa Mix: What's more comforting than a mug of rich, decadent hot cocoa? One that's full of soothing nutrients. Meet your new nighttime ritual, Premier Protein Good Night Protein Hot Cocoa Mix. Our mix is formulated with a unique nighttime protein blend including a milk peptide with relaxing properties to help soothe and calm you. Good Night Protein Hot Cocoa Mix gives you 10g of protein and 11 vitamins and minerals, like magnesium and zinc, which can help you relax.

Premier Protein Good Night products are now widely available online only at Amazon and Walmart. For more information about the new addition to the Premier Protein portfolio, please visit premierprotein.com/good-night. You can also learn more and find recipe inspiration on the Premier Protein Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

