Vintage Vail Memories Come to Life in New Series by Fine Art Photographer Gray Malin

Launching today, "Gray Malin in Vail" captures six decades of legendary experiences and alpine lifestyle in celebration of Vail Mountain's 60th Anniversary season

Gray Malin draws inspiration from the early days of Vail Mountain, recreating iconic 1960s photographs in a modern vintage aesthetic

Vail Mountain launches new, interactive guest experiences inspired by the Gray Malin in Vail series

The vintage collection is the second installment of the Gray Malin in Vail series, following the first collection of aerial photos shot in a doorless helicopter over Vail Mountain's legendary back bowls and terrain

VAIL, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty years young with an energy that never goes out of style, Vail Mountain today announces the launch of Gray Malin in Vail, the second installment of fine art photographer Gray Malin's collection celebrating the legendary resort's 60th Anniversary. Following Gray Malin's aerial shoot over Vail Mountain released last month, the new Gray Malin in Vail series brings the mountain's storied emotions to the forefront through a series of photographs inspired by the Vail lifestyle in the 1960s. Known for effortless fun and energy around every turn, the classic spirit of Vail Mountain comes to life in a modern, vintage aesthetic that is unique to Gray Malin.

Gray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls Skiers, Vail (PRNewswire)

Diving deep into Vail Mountain's photo archives, Gray Malin drew inspiration from the early days of Vail Mountain; from its vast terrain, limitless views, and seven legendary back bowls to its laidback après ski culture with spontaneous mountain picnics and ice bars made from snow. The Gray Malin in Vail series breathes new life into these nostalgic mountain moments in an iconic way that guests and fans will love.

"Gray Malin's Vail series captures the beauty of our mountain's vast terrain and the classic moments in our history that have shaped the mountain experience over the last 60 years," said Beth Howard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vail Mountain. "We are excited to bring these photographs to life around the mountain through a series of nostalgic guest experiences and opportunities to interact with the artwork."

"Gray Malin in Vail is a new fine art series that transports you to historic mountainside moments through a modern, vintage aesthetic," said fine art photographer Gray Malin. "Looking through the Vail Mountain archives for inspiration, I sourced detailed props and wardrobe from the 1960's, 1970's and 1980's to turn back time: the collection was shot entirely on the mountain from the Legendary Back Bowls to Eagle Bahn Gondola. This special series is full of après ski cheer, snowy adventures, and awe-inspiring views that I hope will evoke timeless nostalgia for the alpine lifestyle."

The Gray Malin in Vail series is now available to the public and infused throughout the entire resort experience. Vail Mountain has displayed "then-and-now" images across the mountain, as well as launched new guest experiences inspired by the collection.

On-Mountain Fine Art Gallery : Vail Mountain has re-imagined restaurant and bar Bistro 14 to an on-mountain, fine art gallery complemented by 14,000 ft. views. Guests who enter the dining and cocktail space will be surrounded by Gray Malin's aerial and vintage-inspired artwork.

Ice Bar Après: After visiting Bistro 14, step outside and bring the après spirit from Vail's early days to life at one of Vail Mountain's two new Ice Bars. The first ice bar popped up on Vail Mountain in 1964 and was recreated by Gray Malin in his new vintage series. After sipping a cocktail during one of Vail's legendary blue-sky days and dancing to a DJ, retreat inside of one of four new Snow Bungalows for a private mountain-top moment.

Vail Mail: The Gray Malin in Vail series is featured in a new interactive experience called Vail Mail, located at the Legacy Hut at the top of Vail Mountain. Here, guests can request a free postcard featuring a signature Vail Mountain photo by Gray Malin, postage courtesy of Vail Mountain. Send a letter from the highest mailbox in Vail - in true throwback and analogue fashion.

Gray Malin Icelantic Skis: Looking for a truly unique set of skis? Gray Malin's popular aerial photograph of The Legendary Back Bowls is featured on a limited-edition collection of Icelantic skis. A limited supply is available for resort guests to purchase at Vail Sports locations and True North, located at The Hythe.

Travel Like Gray Malin: Follow Gray Malin's Travel Guide to Vail and experience his favorite slopes, après locations, and places to stay including The Lodge at Vail , the first hotel to open in 1962, and The Hythe , Vail's newest luxury resort where the old and new come to life. Followand experience his favorite slopes, après locations, and places to stay including, the first hotel to open in 1962, andnewest luxury resort where the old and new come to life.

For more information about Gray Malin in Vail visit Vail.com and GrayMalin.com/gray-malin-in-vail. Follow along on social media at @GrayMalin this week for the chance to win a print from the Gray Malin in Vail series.

PHOTO AND VIDEO ASSETS FOR EDITORIAL USE:

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.