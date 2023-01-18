Dawn Rizzi Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg™

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Dawn Rizzi has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, she will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed portfolio, including international treaty business in the UK, Latin America, and Central-Eastern Europe regions.

Dawn comes to AmericanAg™ from EMC Reinsurance Company, where she served for 16 years in various reinsurance underwriting roles, most recently as Assistant Vice President, Reinsurance Business Development. Her prior experience also includes 12 years as an Associate Broker for Willis Re.

"We are excited to welcome Dawn to our team at AmericanAg™," said Pat Larsen, Senior Vice President – Broker Assumed Reinsurance. "Her strong background in building relationships with clients and business partners will be a great asset to us as we work to profitably grow our international book of business."

About AmericanAg™

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg™) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg™ is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

