Innovation Awards | Chicago winners announced

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned architects Jeanne Gang, Thom Mayne, and Sou Fujimoto met last week to choose the winners of the Spectacular Innovation Awards | Chicago. Today Spectacular announced the winners of the Innovation Awards—whose projects will be featured on Spectacular and receive cash prizes totaling up to $5,000!

The professional division winners are Yang Zhao with his project Digital Curvature, Haoyu Gu, Yifan Li, & Haipeng Lin with their project Almost Disappear, and Roxy Kermani with her Design Thesis. The student division winners are Krishna Jayachandran & Avinash Verma with their project Additive Manufacturing, Amir Zarei with his project Once Upon a Climb, and Kartik Sharma's project [FUN]damental [LAB]yrinths. Winning projects can be viewed on Spectacular.design.

Spectacular, the professional network for architecture & design, offers new opportunities for Architects to share their designs with a larger community. "There are people doing some very interesting things that don't get talked about enough," said Thom Mayne. The CEO of Spectacular, Marc Teer, also widely known for his company Black Spectacles, founded Spectacular in 2020 as a way to "elevate the work of young architects" and help them "thrive in a career they love."

The Innovation Awards program was created as a way to elevate the profiles of young architects and architecture students. The competition was open to young practitioners working with 0-10 years of experience or students studying in the Chicagoland area. Jeanne Gang expressed that the Spectacular Innovation Awards program was a "good opportunity for young designers to promote their work and have someone react to it." Jeanne later went on to articulate how "people spend so much time on their projects in school where it gets shown one time and then it never gets seen again. It's nice to be able to open that up to a wider audience."

The most successful firms in the world including Studio Gang, Perkins&Will, SOM, and many others leverage Spectacular to attract talent by sharing stories about their firm's culture, their projects and open career opportunities.

The Innovation Awards | Chicago winners can be viewed at Spectacular.design. In discussing what comes next for Spectacular, Teer was excited to announce that in the coming months Spectacular will be hosting a virtual career fair for students and young professionals to begin networking with Chicago's leading design firms. He encouraged anyone interested in participating to visit Spectacular, claim their free profile, and learn more.

