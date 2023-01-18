Navistar names Tobias Glitterstam Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobias Glitterstam has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Navistar. This new role will report to Mathias Carlbaum, President and CEO.

Glitterstam will be the steward for strategy implementation and accelerate sustainability efforts for the company.

As a member of Navistar's executive leadership team, Glitterstam will be the steward for strategy implementation and he will accelerate sustainability efforts. He will lead corporate strategy, communications, and government relations, as well as a newly established team for mobility solutions. Mobility solutions will capture market opportunities in the future of zero-emissions transportation, with an immediate priority on charging solutions. The team will emphasize Navistar's position within the transportation value chain, as well as define the company's role in the autonomous ecosystem.

"Tobias has led market expansion and strategic business growth initiatives with companies across North America. His background in green energy, sustainable commercial transportation and logistics solutions makes him well-suited to guide the Navistar team in implementing our strategy and furthering our progress on our journey to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility," said Carlbaum.

Most recently, Glitterstam served as Vice President and Head of the Americas Region for Business Sweden and the Swedish Trade Commissioner to the U.S. He consulted enterprises on new markets and segments, strategic innovation, market partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. In addition, he steered government affairs, investment programs and business promotion efforts, in areas such as Smart Cities, Industry 4.0, future transportation and sustainability.

Prior to Business Sweden, Glitterstam spent 16 years at the global consulting firm Accenture. During this time, he served in many roles including as Managing Director, Management Consulting with a focus on the communications and technology industry. He has a track record of leading complex transformation programs and improvement efforts in several disciplines, including go-to-market, product management, sales, supply chain and aftersales.

"I am inspired by and aligned with Navistar's sustainability vision and can see that the team is well-positioned to accelerate change," said Glitterstam. "I'm looking forward to playing an important role in the transformation of the historic International® brand and nearly 200-year-old company."

Glitterstam holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Lund School of Economics and Management, Lund University, Sweden.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

