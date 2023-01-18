NEC and T-Metrics Combine Industry-Leading Technologies to Provide a Robust and Highly Responsive On-Premises Contact Center Solution

The integration of T-Metrics Contact Center with NEC's UNIVERGE© Unified Communication suite of solutions and UNIVERGE® Integration Platform (UIP) will deliver feature-rich omnichannel exemplary customer experiences

IRVING, Texas and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, and T-Metrics, Inc., a provider of next-generation omnichannel contact center systems, today announced a strategic go-to-market alliance that provides organizations maximum control over their ability to deliver seamless contact center experiences across multiple touchpoints within an on-premises business model.

(PRNewswire)

"Having the right communications system in place is imperative. For those organizations not ready to move to the cloud, this doesn't lessen the need to respond to customers across voice, email, chat, video calls and SMS," said Marc Hebner, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales. "Our NEC T-Metrics alliance allows our customers to effortlessly adopt a full-featured premise managed omnichannel contact center solution. One that is able to deliver coordinated and attentive service-oriented caller experiences focused on improving customer satisfaction and loyalty."

By integrating T-Metrics' contact center solution with NEC's UNIVERGE SV9500 communications platform, organizations can take control of their contact centers with a broad set of advanced communications tools and capabilities. Access to NEC's UIP solution allows related workflows to be dynamically designed and implemented for highly adaptive and responsiveness call center development and management.

"We are very excited to partner with NEC to enable customers to easily consume an advanced contact center while leveraging their investment in their reliable NEC UC suite of solutions," said T-Metrics CEO Arthur Pravato. "There are many reasons – security, control, custom integrations – for customers to continue to operate their contact center in a premises-based model. NEC and T-Metrics see this as an underserved market, which our joint solution will fill for customers who want to keep their contact center on their premises."

"NEC wanted a partner that could deliver a secure enterprise-scale omnichannel on-premises experience, with the robustness and feature set to provide a complete customer solution," said Ram Menghani, President, NEC Enterprise Communications Technology. "While NEC offers UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE for organizations that are modernizing to a cloud-based contact center solutions, T-Metrics CX-2025, with its ability to integrate with our UNIVERGE SV9500 and UNIVERGE UIP, was the perfect solution for our customers who aren't ready for our cloud offering but still looking to elevate their customer services within an omnichannel on-premises environment."

"This partnership is an extension of one of T-Metrics' key value propositions. It further demonstrates our ability to seamlessly integrate our advanced contact center solution with all major unified communication provider platforms," Pravato said.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated solutions for society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $27 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

About T-Metrics, Inc.

T-Metrics, Inc. provides a 100% U.S. developed and supported next generation omnichannel SaaS solution to commercial and government entities of all sizes. To learn more about T-Metrics' CX-2025 solution, please visit www.tmetrics.com.

© 2023 NEC Corporation. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Inquiries:

NEC Corporation of America: Please contact Don Empie at don.empie@necam.com

T-Metrics, Inc.: Please contact Betsi Bearden at sales@tmetrics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE T-Metrics