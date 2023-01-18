THE OLLIE WORLD, THE INNOVATIVE INFANT SWADDLE COMPANY, LAUNCHED THE ALPHIE SLEEP POUCH

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ollie World, the revolutionary infant swaddle that helps in supporting infants' neuro-development, just launched their highly-anticipated sleep sack, The Alphie™ Sleep Pouch™, after five years in the making.

The Ollie World (PRNewsfoto/Ollie World) (PRNewswire)

The Ollie World is committed to making products with purpose. So, when they decided to create something in the sleep sack category, it was critical that it be intentional in putting the needs and best interest of little one's first. This meant supporting little one's transition through the next developmental stage after using The Ollie Swaddle, continuing the same sleep cue created with The Ollie®, and continuing to support a safe sleep environment.

The Ollie World's Alphie is created with the same custom moisture-wicking fabric used in The Ollie®, which means it also has the stretch that allows for movement and flexibility, while still providing a snug fit around the torso. The Alphie supports safe sleep by reducing the need for blankets in the crib, decreasing irritability while promoting self-soothing, and the custom moisture-wicking fabric helps reduce the risk of overheating. They even made sure to create extra large zipper garages to promote safety during usage, by reducing the opportunity for little ones to unzip, thus, disturbing sleep. Just like all of their products, The Alphie is both CPSC and Standard 100 OEKO-TEX Class I certified.

The Alphie comes in three sizes:

Owl (14-25 lbs; 25-30 inches)

Fox (22-32 lbs; 28-38 inches)

Raccoon (26-38 lbs; 34-42 inches)

Founder Hindi Zeidman, a social worker and foster mom who long devoted herself to the protection of infants, created the first "Ollie" when she saw a gap in the market, as her 3-month old foster child struggled to sleep soundly, eat properly and reach milestones. Zeidman, with her background in working with drug and trauma exposed infants, knew the importance of proper swaddling. She bought every swaddle on the market, but each came up short- until, overwhelmed, anxious, but far from giving up- she developed her own.

"It has been quite a journey to create The Alphie and, after 5 years of figuring out how to make the best product I can possibly make, it is here and it is something I truly stand behind," says Hindi Zeidman, founder of The Ollie World. "It is my goal to have a positive impact in the lives of little ones and I am honored to be able to expand our products to now reach little ones in the toddler stages. I am so excited to share The Alphie with everyone!"

The Ollie World's Alphie retails for $85 on their e-commerce site, www.theollieworld.com in Stone, with additional colors to follow, in Sky, Lavender, Meadow and Steele.

For more information on The Ollie World's Alphie visit www.theollieworld.com or join their online community on Instagram: @ theollieworld .

ABOUT THE OLLIE WORLD:

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Zeidman was a Clinical Social Worker who specialized in working with trauma and drug exposed infants. Through working with these response teams, Zeidman was introduced to Dr. Kiti Freier Randall, a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Psychologist, who provided expertise into the development of the first Ollie swaddle. After using The Ollie, Zeidman's foster baby Oliver started seeing vast improvements after months of struggle. He was sleeping through the night, eating and catching up on developmental milestones. Zeidman has helped thousands of other infants and parents all over the world, even donating swaddles to foster-infants. Each safety-tested Ollie Swaddle and Alphie are made from a patented fiber woven through their custom blend material of 86% polyester and 14% spandex. Since the Ollie is one size fits all, it can be used for newborns through transition with both arms out when the baby can roll from back to stomach.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ollie World