Upexi's Tytan Tiles Brand, a Top Selling Toy on Walmart.com, Launches Branded Amazon Storefront

Tytan Tiles hits shelves in over 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide, launches Amazon store, and announces 4 new upcoming product offerings for 2023

CLEARWATER, Fla. , Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced the Company's children's toy brand, Tytan Tiles ("Tytan"), has officially been approved by Amazon.com to launch its first branded direct-to-consumer storefront, Tytan Brands Store, for its top selling toy products . Additionally, Tytan Tiles has officially launched, as previously announced , into over 2,000 Walmart storefronts nationally.

Tytan Tiles is a high-quality, eco-conscious toy company that has grown 100% year-over-year for the past two years, driven by its line of STEM toys. Tytan's product lines have been one of the top selling toys in Sam's Club since 2018, a bestseller on Walmart.com, and a top seller on Walmart.com during Cyber week 2022. Additionally, the product lines were featured in Walmart Toybook 2022, expanding its marketing reach to millions of households, nationally.

Upexi is developing a full assortment with retailers for its Tytan Tiles product lines. Tytan Tiles plans to launch up to four new products in 2023, including Magnetic Cubes, Fort Builder Kit, Dino Tiles Kit, and Princess Titles Kit, into current retailers and Amazon direct.

"Our successful launch with Amazon and Walmart validates our ability to scale and leverage our relationships with leading retailers. Building upon our successful history with Walmart.com, we are excited to announce the official launch of our Tytan Tiles branded, direct-to-consumer storefront on Amazon.com," commented Upexi's CEO, Allan Marshall. "Tytan Tiles products continue to be wildly popular with consumers and outperform in terms of sales growth. Our robust distribution in some of the nation's largest retailers combined with the Amazon presence should drive growth for the multiple new products being launched this year. The educational toy category remains a key target for organic growth and a focus for potential future acquisitions."

Upexi is a multi-faceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive additional growth, we have and will continue to acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies. We utilize our in-house, SaaS programmatic ad technology to help achieve a lower cost per acquisition and accumulate consumer data for increased cross-selling between our growing portfolio of brands.

