Uterinekind Launches U by Uterinekind, An Educational Platform Helping Transform Uterine Healthcare from the Palm of Your Hands

New comprehensive app helps consumers monitor, measure, and connect the dots on symptoms they experience, which may be associated with chronic conditions that affect those born with a uterus

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On average, at least one in ten people born with a uterus will suffer from one or more debilitating chronic conditions that primarily impacts the female body, such as Endometriosis, Fibroids, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), and chronic pelvic pain. These conditions remain understudied, underdiagnosed, and under researched. The need for more resources and support is imperative for patients, and now there is a new way for them to get in control of their uterine health. Introducing U by Uterinekind , a one-of-a-kind platform putting patients in the driver's seat of their care by helping create more self-awareness and education about common gynecologic conditions.

People may wait years to receive a diagnosis due to lack of education, support, and stigma surrounding gynecologic care, especially among BIPOC communities. Symptoms are key to diagnosing a chronic uterine condition, but it can be daunting to fully comprehend what might be happening to you without the proper resources. U by Uterinekind provides its members with everything they need to navigate their path through diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. The app focuses on chronic conditions such as Endometriosis, PCOS, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, Uterine Prolapse and Chronic Pelvic Pain.

"As someone who was misdiagnosed, I know the brick walls patients meet within the healthcare system when it comes to uterine care, and the casual way debilitating symptoms are dismissed," said Carol Johnson, Founder and CEO of Uterinekind. "We chose to build an app that will help consumers have a clear understanding of their symptoms, conditions, and options, while also giving them the ability to share detailed, self-reported data with physicians to inform their care. We want patients to take control of their uterine health journey, and our ultimate goal for our platform is to help break down barriers to equitable healthcare in an effort to better serve everyone with a uterus."

U by Uterinekind's platform is a place for users to be citizen scientists of their own bodies. Members can measure their own symptoms, watch how they trend over time, and see how their bodies are impacted. With this data, users can generate a comprehensive symptoms data report which is designed for patients to share with their physicians. Once treated for their conditions, members can monitor their medications and see how treatments are impacting symptoms. In addition to these user-friendly tools, the platform offers comprehensive resources including podcasts, blogs, research and uterine news, treatment advancements and more to provide members with a clearer understanding of uterine health as they continue their journey of self-advocacy.

In addition to directly supporting people with uterine health education via their app, Uterinekind is also teaming up with industry-leading partners including The Cornell Ovary Lab by funding research that answers the most pressing questions about the female body and conditions like PCOS. Uterinekind will be donating 10% of every new membership to their partner laboratories, including The Cornell Ovary Lab.

"We are happy to partner with Uterinekind and contribute to their efforts that enable the dissemination of scientifically grounded information on human health," said Marla Lujan, PhD, Associate Professor in the division of Nutritional Sciences at Cornell University and PCOS researcher. "In sharing our findings and experiences as researchers, we hope to empower those living with reproductive health concerns to seek timely care and contribute to shared-decision making with their healthcare providers."

Diagnosing the cause of your chronic "bad periods" begins with U. U by Uterinekind is here to help with memberships starting at $10 monthly and $100 annually.

To learn more or join U by Uterinekind, please visit https://www.uterinekind.com/ .

Uterinekind

U by Uterinekind aims to improve uterine care for everyone by helping those dealing with uterine conditions connect the dots on their symptoms. With that evidence at hand, users can seamlessly present data to their healthcare providers. Our goal is to accelerate the time from symptom onset to diagnosis for some of the world's most debilitating and costly diseases, like PCOS, endometriosis, and fibroids. Increasing body and health literacy and supporting research will improve the experience of uterine care. 10% of all app purchases are donated directly to laboratories focusing on the research of conditions that primarily impact the female body. To learn more about how Uterinekind helps people become citizen scientists of their bodies, visit uterinekind.com and listen to the Hello Uterus podcast at https://hello-uterus.simplecast.com/ .

The Cornell Ovary Lab

The Cornell Ovary Lab studies the interplay of nutrition, metabolism and ovarian function, with translational research efforts geared toward improving the timely diagnosis and management of ovulatory disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

