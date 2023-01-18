Veriff Awarded G-Cloud 13 Status by UK Government

Veriff now available on G-Cloud 13 Digital Marketplace for UK customers

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced it has officially joined the G-Cloud 13 Digital Marketplace. The Crown Commercial Services (CCS), part of the UK Government Cabinet Office, has awarded Veriff their Cloud Software designation.

G-Cloud 13 went live on November 9, 2022 and has since allowed Veriff's new and existing UK Public Sector customers to easily access their cloud-based identification and verification services on their digital marketplace.

Government Cloud (G-Cloud) is a UK government initiative to ease procurement of cloud services by government departments and promote government-wide adoption of cloud computing. G-Cloud comprises a series of framework agreements with cloud services suppliers, including Veriff.

"We are delighted that we have been selected to participate in the UK government's G-Cloud 13 framework. This marks further progress in our approach to supporting public sector organizations," said Manuel Solis III, Head of Global Partnerships at Veriff. "We look forward to continuing to support the UK government with identity verification to ensure that citizens can easily and safely access government services online."

The G-Cloud 13 framework is accessible by all UK government departments and bodies. Veriff's inclusion enables rapid access to their proven global identity platform which protects departments and citizens from the risk of online fraud. Veriff's excellent user experience makes citizens' enrollment and re-verification simple by providing actionable feedback to enable fast and accurate verification.

Visit Veriff's official Digital Marketplace listing for more information.

Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables Veriff enables trust from the first hello.

