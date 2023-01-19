Bradford White Water Heaters to showcase innovation and performance at 2023 AHR Expo

Leading U.S.-based manufacturer of water heaters and boilers will share a diverse product offering at the annual industry showcase in Atlanta in February

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase its ongoing commitment to innovation and quality at the 2023 AHR Expo in Atlanta Feb. 6-8.

Bradford White Water Heaters will showcase its ongoing commitment to innovation and quality at the 2023 AHR Expo in Atlanta Feb. 6-8. (PRNewswire)

"As one of the premier events for our industry, AHR Expo is a unique opportunity for us to highlight the full range of high-performing, reliable solutions Bradford White is known for," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "We're committed to providing products that help distributors, contractors and other professionals thrive in an evolving industry, and that legacy of proven solutions is powering our strategy and vision for the future."

Representatives from Bradford White Water Heaters will be available at Booth #C6105 during AHR Expo. The following Bradford White products will be on hand as well as representatives to provide informative product overviews for all visitors:

Aerotherm® Heat Pump Water Heater with Bradford White Connect™

Residential Electric Water Heater with ICON E™

Vitraglas® Tank Lining with Microban®

eF Series® Ultra High Efficiency Commercial Gas Water Heater

Brute FT® Floor Standing Combination Boilers

Infiniti® GS and GR Tankless Water Heaters

ElectriFLEX Series™ Commercial Electric Water Heaters

Brute FT® Wall-Hung Combination Boilers

The AHR Expo is the essential event for HVACR professionals, attracting the most comprehensive gathering of the industry from around the globe each year. The show provides a unique forum where manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation