ETA Announces 2023 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the global trade association for the payments technology industry, today announced the election of its 2023 Board of Directors. ETA's Board of Directors are leaders from across the payments ecosystem that power fast, seamless and secure digital payments for merchants and consumers.
"It's an honor to have the opportunity to lead ETA during a time when payments technology is accelerating at such a rapid pace," said Eric Hoffman, President of the ETA Board. "I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to help ETA build upon its strengths and to serve this dynamic industry."
"I am excited to work with the 2023 ETA Board of Directors, leaders from the sophisticated and interconnected payments technology industry, whose companies continue to power the growth of frictionless payments, digital commerce and steadfast innovation." said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "This is the right group of leaders to help move ETA forward as we work to shape and lead our members and the industry."
ETA Executive Committee:
- Eric Hoffman, Director, Apple Pay Business Development, Apple - ETA President
- Cameron Bready, President & COO, Global Payments – President-Elect
- Derek Webster, Founder & CEO, CardFlight - Treasurer
- Jamie Walker, CEO, Elavon - Secretary
- Philip McHugh- Past-President
ETA Board of Directors:
- Angela Brown, President & CEO, Moneris Solutions
- Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO, BlueSnap
- Jim Johnson, EVP Head of Merchant Services, FIS
- Julie Pukas, Head of Commercial Strategy and Integration, TD Bank
- Suzan Kereere, Head-Global Business Solutions, Fiserv
- Bharathi Ramavarjula, Director of Product Management, Google
- Drew Soinski, Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase
- Christopher Sweetland, SVP, Payments Strategy & Transformation, CIBC
- Erika Wool, Head of Payments Partnerships, Stripe
Presidential Advisory Council:
- Todd Ablowitz, Co-CEO/Co-Founder, Infinicept
- Rehman Baig, Head of Payment Partnerships, Adyen
- Greg Cohen, CEO, Fortis
- Diana Mehochko, COO, NCR Payments Systems
- Wally Mlynarski, Head of Product, Bank of America
- Karen Redwood, Head of Industry Relations & Operations, Square
- Michael Reed, President, Deluxe
- Eduardo Righi, Head of Strategic Partnerships, PayPal
- Peter Stewart, President NAR, Ingenico
- Jonette Sullivan, Head of Merchant Services, Wells Fargo Merchant Services
ETA Board Ex-Officio:
- June Chen, General Manager, China UnionPay USA
- Deirdre Cohen, SVP Head of Acquiring, Visa
- Joel Henckel, SVP – Business Development, Emerging Verticals & Acceptance, Mastercard
- Jason Hanson, SVP, Partner Business Development & Global Acceptance, Discover
- Colleen Taylor, President, US Merchant Services, American Express
The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.
