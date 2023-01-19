HELLAS REENERGIZES GULFPORT TRADITION WITH NEW TRACK AND FIELD AT RECENTLY RENOVATED MULTI-PURPOSE SPORTS FACILITY

GULFPORT, Miss., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulfport High School Admirals, a perennial powerhouse in track and field, are looking forward to competing on their new running track installed by Hellas at their multi-purpose facility.

The Admirals recently won nine boys state track titles in an eleven-year span. The girls track team is led by three-time Olympic medalist and Admirals alum, Brittney Reese, who will coach girls track and field plus cross country. Reese's career includes two NCAA championships at Ole Miss, a pair of silver medals, and a gold medal at multiple Olympic games.

"The best way for me to inspire these kids is to guide them in the right direction on and off the track." Brittney Reese

The Admirals newly remodeled multi-purpose facility, named after legendary Gulfport High School track coach Prince Jones, features a blue Hellas S200 epiQ Tracks® System. This paved-in-place system consists of polyurethane bound rubber granules topped with a spray-applied coat of one or two-component polyurethane and EPDM granules. The end result provides runners with optimal control, cushion, and response, while also being extremely durable.

Reese is excited to be coaching the girls' team and injecting new energy into the program stating, "The best way for me to inspire these kids is for me to be out there with them and guide them in the right direction on and off the track."

In addition to the renovated track system, the Admirals facility features a multi-purpose synthetic turf playing field installed by Hellas using manufactured products designed to withstand heavy foot traffic and provide a consistent year-round playing surface for athletes.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects. Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit http://www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Gulfport High School – Part of the Gulfport School District, Gulfport is the second largest city in Mississippi with a population of 72,926. Gulfport School district is committed to providing educational excellence and a multitude of educational experiences to all students and is ranked as one of the top school districts in Mississippi. View full Gulfport story link Here. https://vimeo.com/790239909

Gulfport High School has a new synthetic turf field installed by Hellas on campus. The blue and orange end zones accent the blue epiQ tracks system® Hellas also installed at Prince Jones Stadium. (PRNewswire)

The Admirals of Gulfport High School have a new blue epiQ tracks system® installed by Hellas for women's head track coach Brittney Reese. The 3-Time Olympic Medalist was a standout athlete at Gulfport High School in 2004 under legendary track coach Prince Jones, whom the track stadium is named. (PRNewswire)

Building For Sports. Building It Right. (PRNewsfoto/Hellas Construction) (PRNewswire)

