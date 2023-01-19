National Press Club Statement On Media Access To Training of Ukranian Troops In US

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club, on the recent letter from the Pentagon Press Association asking that reporters be given access to cover the training of Ukranian troops currently taking place at Ft. Sill in Oklahoma. Judson is the land warfare reporter for Defense News.

"We believe that the step by the U.S. military to undertake training of Ukranian troops on Patriot missile systems on U.S. soil is significant and requires coverage by U.S media. We fully support the recent letter to this effect by the Pentagon Press Association and add our voice to their call that coverage be allowed and facilitated in this matter."

