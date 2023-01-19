Pacific Service Credit Union Chooses Lumin Digital for Enhanced Digital Banking Services Partner

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital has announced a multi-year partnership with California's Pacific Service Credit Union (Pacific Service CU) to support an enhanced online-banking experience for the credit union's nearly 70,000 members and more than $1.4 billion in assets.

Slated to launch in October, Lumin's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform will deliver enhanced safety and security features and seamless digital integration. This will support Pacific Service CU's ability to create customized experiences through personalized recommendations like spending insights, financial advice, savings goals, and fraud alerts. Lumin will also enable the credit union to provide users with real-time updates and features that simplify everyday banking.

"At Pacific Service CU, we've built a strong reputation for providing world-class products and services for our members," said Michelle Shelor, chief operating officer of Pacific Service Credit Union. "Our partnership with Lumin Digital will greatly improve the user experience and back-end processes. We are excited to bring this new technology to our members."

Lisa Daniels, chief delivery officer of Lumin Digital, added that the partnership with Lumin will benefit Pacific Service CU's members in multiple ways. She pointed to a recent digital-banking report from The Financial Brand that highlights four trends U.S. financial executives predict for 2023 — all of which are part of Lumin's focus: digital transformation, simplifying the customer journey, improving data and analytics, and expanding digital product and payment capabilities. "Addressing these critical areas hasn't always led to predictable outcomes for financial institutions in the past," Daniels said. "Lumin's thoughtful approach, experienced implementation teams, and innovative technology stack simplify this process greatly - providing Pacific Service CU with the confidence, security, and engagement they deserve from their digital partner."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to realize its advantages. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Pacific Service Credit Union

Founded in 1936 by Pacific Gas & Electric Company employees, Pacific Service CU is dedicated to providing trustworthy products and services to its more than 67,000 members to help them achieve their financial goals and strengthen their financial lives. Today, 86 years later, the not-for-profit credit union has over $1.4 billion in assets. Pacific Service CU serves anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Marin, Napa, Placer, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma counties. The credit union boasts a talented, cohesive leadership team with an average of more than 11-years of service; and was named a Top Workplace in the Bay Area in every year from 2019-2022. Over the years, the credit union has ranked for corporate philanthropy by the San Francisco Business Times, joining a handful of companies that donate more than 2% of their net earnings to charities located in the communities they serve. Pacific Service Credit Union concentrates on funding organizations that provide services for at-risk children, education, health and human services, and disaster relief. For more information, visit https://www.pacificservice.org .

