REGENATIVE LABS AND DR. ALBERT LAI ANNOUNCE NEW CARE ADVANCEMENTS USING WHARTON'S JELLY ALLOGRAFTS IN SACROILIAC JOINT APPLICATION

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, announces a retrospective analysis of patients who have received Wharton's Jelly applications to the refractory sacroiliac (SI) joint to mitigate loss of function and pain, improving quality of life.

Regenative Labs (PRNewswire)

Dr. Albert Lai of Desert Pain Specialists and Centers of Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine in California has presented for publication a novel case study of Wharton's Jelly, a mesenchymal connective tissue, applied to the structural tissue defect of the articular cartilage in patients with refractory SI joint dysfunction. Dr. Albert Lai is Double Board-Certified Physician with specialties in Physical Medicine Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine. The homologous use application validated by Lai sets a precedent for non-surgical allograft application.

"This new research marks a great advancement in care for those patients suffering from chronic, treatment-resistant SI joint dysfunction. Through this observational study I am able to further commit to outcomes-based medicine and deliver the best care possible for my patient population. Having a safe and minimally invasive alternative to SI fusion surgery is incredible," shared Lai.

SI joint-mediated pain affects roughly 15% of the United States population resulting in 12 million physician visits annually. The current standard of care for the SI joint addresses the symptoms involved, with pain medication, braces, or SI fusion. These costs can range upwards of 30k for a fusion, and the cost of pain management continues to rise as treatment does not address the root cause of the pain. The rising annual number of surgeries is enough to implement intraoperative and perioperative protocols that anticipate and present an alternative to invasive arthroscopic repair of the SI joint.

To advance the necessary research and fill the need for non-surgical alternatives, Regenative has been tracking data in its comprehensive repository in which physicians across specialties submit patient data as they track patient outcomes up to 120 days after the patient receives an application of Regenative's products, like its Wharton's Jelly allografts.

Last month, Regenative announced how preliminary 90-day data on over 50 patients with SI joint defects demonstrates greater than 35% improvement in NPRS & WOMAC scores, indicating improved functionality post-application.

"Our retrospective data repository is designed to promote value-based, outcomes-focused physician practices and has inspired clinically significant case studies and statistically significant peer-reviewed research. Our repository is backed by an IRB, ensuring compliant protocols are followed with respect to what is collected," shared Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett.

Barrett is committed to providing patients with alternative options, and through what may be revealed in these studies, offering proven treatments to better address the root cause of their pain.

Barrett and his team hope to enlist physicians to take part in studies regarding uncovered uses. Physicians will have their outcomes highlighted, furthering the understanding of regenerative medicine and uncovering new applications for this groundbreaking field of medicine.

"We're doing the research at Regenative, and the results are very promising. We are calling on all physicians across the country to engage with us and advance the field of regenerative medicine," Barrett concluded.

Contact Regenative to get your practice involved today

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team comply with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About Dr. Albert Lai: A southern Californian native, Lai completed his medical training at Tufts University, where he subsequently served as a clinical instructor. Lai is board certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He also holds board certifications in Pain Medicine and Independent Medical Examiners. Lai has served as the managing partner at the offices of Desert Pain & Rehabilitation Associates based in Rancho Mirage for the past 18 years and as medical director of Centers of Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine in Placentia, California. Learn more at the Centers of Rehabilitation webs website: https://ocpain.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regenative Labs