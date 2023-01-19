Tampa General Hospital Is Recognized as a Leading Workplace for Diversity by Newsweek and as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award

Tampa General Hospital's commitment to inclusion, team member growth, and an overall positive workplace culture emphasized within national awards.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) — the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine — has been ranked a top workplace by both Newsweek and Glassdoor, with both recognitions underscoring the impact of the organization's commitment to creating a culture of personal and professional development for all team members.

Tampa General has been named by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023" and a top 100 company on Glassdoor's "Employee's Choice Award" — in which Tampa General is the only Florida-based health care company recognized.

"Our team members are our top priority, and our leaders work hard every day to create an environment that both genuinely supports and celebrates all team members. These awards are a true reflection of this commitment," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "As an organization, we live our values with intention every day — leading with authenticity, kindness, vulnerability and transparency. I'm so pleased at the positive impact our approach has had on the lives, health and well-being of our team."

Tampa General places equitable practices and inclusion as a top priority, regularly asking and listening to what is most important to team members in their lives, so that leaders can provide the most impactful support. Team members are also invited and encouraged by leadership to provide feedback regarding opportunities for improving patient, visitor, and team member experience, which leads to the implementation of team member ideas regarding the future of the organization. Discussions occur through both formal channels, such as open communication forums led by executive leaders, regular surveys, leader check-ins, and through informal approaches such as internal communications, CEO job shadowing, and leader rounding with team members while they work.

"We understand that our team members have diverse needs. Our goal is to ensure that we care for the whole person by offering programs that support their goals and needs," said Qualenta Kivett, Chief People and Talent Officer, Tampa General. "Our goal is for all team members to feel that their voice is not only heard, but that they are also valued. They have an opportunity for input, and they are a vital part of our organization. Our culture is a key part of being a leading academic medical center, and we are honored to receive both national recognitions."

In addition to prioritizing culture and values by not only putting team members first, but also ensuring that there are multiple opportunities for continuous and ongoing feedback, Tampa General Hospital is able to quickly innovate and invest in the learning and development of team members in ways that are important to them. The following initiatives are examples of that prioritization:

The People Development Institute (PDI) offers classes through a partnership with the University of South Florida (USF) Muma College of Business at no charge. Classes are all based on academic-backed best practices and research. Topics include emotional intelligence, health care finance, remote working leadership best practices, and leading through Authenticity, Kindness, Transparency, and Vulnerability (AKTiVe). Leading with the AKTiVe leadership competencies is a requirement of all leaders and team members through TGH.

Team members are invited to participate in a Modern Advances in Leadership series facilitated through the University of Tampa's Sykes College of Business. The series is designed to provide transformative and interactive learning experiences to advance the skills of current and future leaders.

In addition to Modern Advances in Leadership, other leadership development programs such as LEAD (Leadership, Enrichment and Development), and the Nurse Leadership and Physician Leadership Programs through PDI are available to all team members and participants are chosen through an application-based, objective process which offers a fair opportunity to all.

As a result of feedback from team members, Tampa General also updated its compensation structure and benefits offerings to better serve team members, including free mental health support through an innovative solution. Team members and their families can access an appointment with a licensed mental health professional within 72 hours.

Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023" list is the result of a comprehensive study conducted by Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights. The study was based on a three-part evaluation:

A pre-study survey that asked HR professionals to identify current and future employee satisfaction drivers.

An employee survey that asked for either a direct recommendation for a company they work for or an indirect recommendation for companies they've known as an employer. The independent study collected over 350,000 company reviews.

Additional research around diversity and inclusion for each company.

Glassdoor's "Employees' Choice Award" recognizes the "Best Places to Work in 2023." It is based solely on the input of team members who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 19, 2021, and Oct. 17, 2022. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes — overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its economic research team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

These recognitions are on the heels of others that Tampa General has received in the last year. Tampa General is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General has also been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. In 2022, Tampa General was acknowledged by Forbes as No. 1 in the country on its "Best Employers for Women" list, recognized for its commitment to advancing women at all levels of the hospital.

