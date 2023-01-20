Rated as Grade A for ESG, YSG at Davos for discussion of sustainable fashion

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum's annual meeting (hereinafter referred to as "Winter Davos") was held on January 16 in Davos, Switzerland. With its sessions offline, Winter Davos can be a hallmark of the world emerging from the shadow of the three-year COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the theme 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World', Winter Davos brings together more than 2,700 leaders from more than 130 countries, including 52 government heads of state, more than 1,500 business leaders and 90 innovators. Christy Lei Sun, CMO of YSG (Yatsen Global) joined the meeting as Global Youth Leader 2022 and one of the 90 innovators in the discussion of key issues.

The programs of Winter Davos (known as weather vane of world economy) focuses on the biggest challenges faced by the international community and the solutions the whole world concerns about. China's participation and voice at Winter Davos has always caught global attention, and the world is looking forward to China's contribution under the backdrop of growing economic risks.

At Winter Davos this year, sustainability extends to be part of international cooperation closely followed by a global community with a shared future for mankind. Christy Lei Sun shared the exploration and practice of YSG and its brand Perfect Diary in "New system for Energy, Climate and Nature" and "Consumers beyond Waste Community" and other sustainability-related sessions. In the latest ESG rating 2022 by the world's largest index company, MSCI, YSG was upgraded to Level A, leading China's cosmetic brands.

Christy Lei Sun says consumer goods companies connect products and consumers, therefore concrete quality development relies on the sustainable operation and the collaboration between each link on the industry chain. She believes the whole community should stand up facing the challenges together, and all support and efforts count no matter from consumers or partners. "We hope to present the world with more sophisticated and sustainable 'Made in China' and 'Brand China', bringing everyone a new journey of exploring beauty."

"Velvet Slim Lipstick" at Winter Davos, a showcase of sustainable China's beauty

As an important work of Perfect Diary, "Velvet Slim Lipstick" echoes with the rise of China's modern female power. At Winter Davos this year, "Velvet Slim Lipstick", as a case of "sustainable fashion", presents the world with sustainable China's beauty. Inspired by stiletto heels that bring female beauty and confidence, Perfect Diary launched an original slim lipstick after 88 times of revision and polishing— "Velvet Slim Lipstick", boasting fashionable and exquisite patented design. Zhou Xun, Global Youth Leader 2011, performed in its first advertisement video as the global spokesperson of Perfect Diary. The motto "there's no script for my life; I take my path; I shine each step" encourages thousands of women to pursue their own life and live up to their dreams.

The carbon footprint certificate of "Velvet Slim Lipstick" starts a new chapter for the carbon footprint certification of China's cosmetic industry. In 2021, a third-party authoritative testing agency conducted a product carbon footprint assessment of Perfect Diary's "Velvet Slim Lipstick". According to the certificate, the carbon footprint of one Perfect Diary "Velvet Slim Lipstick" (Shade L02 and L04) is 507g of carbon dioxide equivalent (note: equivalent is the amount of a specific or commonly accepted value).

The first Chinese new consumption cosmetic company to release ESG report

Although YSG is a young company, it is a pioneer of sustainability exploring and practicing in the new consumption cosmetic industry. May 16th 2022, YSG released its first 'Environmental Social and Governance Report (ESG report)', unveiling its measures and efforts in in key areas such as product responsibility, social welfare, employee benefits and environmental sustainable development. This is the first ESG report from China's new consumption cosmetic industry.

Rated as Grade A, gaining wide recognition internationally

December 2022, MSCI upgraded YSG rating to A, which is internationally recognized leading level. YSG shows good performance in its "carbon footprint" measures among its peers in the industry, and is an industry leader in the management of packaging material and waste; it has effectively reduced pollution from packaging materials through green packaging, lightweight packaging and recycling, etc.

With the vision of "A health and beauty explorer in the era of new technology", YSG is committed to long-term development and product innovation. In the midst of structural change of China's cosmetic industry, YSG will march on its ESG path with the help of technology, building solid foundation, gaining increase in both social value and commercial value, showing China's charm and beauty to the whole world.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading player in China's beauty market. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired multiple color cosmetics and skincare brands, including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and Pink Bear. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the top color cosmetics brands in China in terms of online retail sales value. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built core capabilities which enable it to launch and scale multiple brands quickly while offering a wide selection of products to a growing variety of customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly, both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

