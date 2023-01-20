SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series H and Series I preferred stock.

Security

Description CUSIP Ticker

Symbol Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Total Section

199A

Dividends















Common 867892101 SHO 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.050000 $0.050000 $0.050000 Common 867892101 SHO 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.050000 $0.050000 $0.050000















Series H Preferred 867892804 SHO/PR H 3/31/2022 4/18/2022 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.382813 Series H Preferred 867892804 SHO/PR H 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.382813 Series H Preferred 867892804 SHO/PR H 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.382813 Series H Preferred 867892804 SHO/PR H 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.382813















Series I Preferred 867892887 SHO/PR I 3/31/2022 4/18/2022 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.356250 Series I Preferred 867892887 SHO/PR I 6/30/2022 7/15/2022 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.356250 Series I Preferred 867892887 SHO/PR I 9/30/2022 10/17/2022 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.356250 Series I Preferred 867892887 SHO/PR I 12/30/2022 1/17/2023 $0.356250 $0.356250 $0.356250

For stockholders whose shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. The Company's website is provided as a reference only and any information on the website is not incorporated by reference in this release.

For Additional Information

Aaron Reyes

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

