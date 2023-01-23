American Elements Expands Organometallic Compounds Production to Meet Demand From Thin Film And Catalyst Manufacturers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based materials science company American Elements announced the further expansion of its rare earth and less common metals organometallics production facilities to meet growing demand for the materials as precursors for thin film deposition, including chemical vapor deposition (CVD and MOCVD) and in the production of catalysts used in the hydrocarbon and petrochemical industries.

American Elements - The Materials Science Manufacturer. (PRNewsFoto/American Elements) (PRNewswire)

At full capacity, the new facility can deliver several metric tons of high-purity compounds monthly. The new production capability will affect deliveries beginning immediately and small quantities for testing and qualification are now available. This will also expand American Elements' production of several related compounds, including lanthanum and cerium 2-ethylhexanoate (or octoate) and hafnium and zirconium acetylacetonate; products which the company has long been a market leader in.

For further technical and pricing information on American Elements' products, please visit us at www.americanelements.com or contact your local American Elements distributor or American Elements U.S. corporate headquarters at (1)310-208-0551, FAX (1)310-208-0351 and customerservice@americanelements.com. American Elements is America's leading manufacturer and supplier of engineered and advanced material products with distribution offices throughout the world, including Europe, Asia and South America..

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Elements