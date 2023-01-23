FirstVet Partners with Fletch to Enable a Pet Insurance Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstVet, a leading provider in on-demand video consultations for pet parents, is partnering with Fletch to embed a pet insurance marketplace for its US users. Users will now be able to access several pet insurance options within FirstVet's televet platform, allowing them to decide which provider works best for them and their pet's unique needs. FirstVet delivers more than 50,000 consultations per month globally, with over one million registered users. With immediate access to pet insurance quotes, users will be able to decide whether they want to add insurance or wellness from leading U.S. pet insurance providers.

David Prien, CEO at FirstVet:

Users will now be able to access several pet insurance options within FirstVet's televet platform

"Speed to market has always been a key focus for us at FirstVet. Fletch's API-first solutions enabled us to plug in multiple leading pet insurance companies through one simple integration. Veterinarians, pet parents, and pets all benefit from access to the insurance products and video consultations that can save time and money."

Frankie Lopez , Partnerships at Fletch:

"Digital ecosystems are increasingly looking for new ways to provide users with the insurance options they need within the customer journey. Fletch's robust suite of integration routes helps avoid the hurdles of wrangling different insurance APIs, through our no-code widgets and single point of connectivity. Together with televet solutions like FirstVet, Fletch is excited to complement a holistic pet health offering with a seamless insurance experience for pet owners. This brings FirstVet one step closer to becoming their users' only app for everything pet wellness."

About FirstVet

FirstVet is a mobile app service that offers virtual veterinary consultations for pet parents to provide instant peace of mind and advice about the health of their pets. FirstVet was founded in Stockholm in 2016 and has since expanded to seven countries.

FirstVet is a trailblazer in bringing the benefits of digital platforms to the veterinary sector. Available on iOS and Android, FirstVet allows pet parents to arrange video calls with registered vets who, in addition to offering advice on treatments and symptoms, can also refer them to a local vet. Video appointments can be booked as often as necessary through their subscription plans, with users often being able to meet with vets in under 30 minutes. Each month, FirstVet veterinarians improve the lives of thousands of animals from cats, dogs, rabbits, reptiles, to birds, hamsters, and horses. www.firstvet.com/us

About Fletch

Fletch Technologies Inc., connects digital ecosystems to relevant insurance products through an open protocol. Insurance policies are distributed by Fletch Insurance Services, LLC., a licensed producer in its operating states. To learn more about Fletch, please visit https://fletch.co/ .

