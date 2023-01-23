NIU Awarded Rider's Choice Award for Best Scooter Company

The World-Leader in Urban Micro-Mobility Electric Vehicles Receives Rider's Choice Award Presented by Micromobility World

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIU Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world-leader in urban micro-mobility electric vehicles, is proud to announce that they have been awarded the Rider's Choice Award as the Best Scooter Company, presented by Micromobility World, the world's fastest growing virtual mobility conference.

Best Scooter Company: NIU

Winning the "Rider's Choice Best Scooter Company" award is a validation of NIU's commitment to provide customers around the world with the most convenient and environmentally friendly smart electric scooter for urban mobility.

"We are thrilled to have won Rider's Choice Best Scooter Company Award and be recognized for our innovative electric vehicles," said Mei-ling Wong, Head of International Branding for NIU Technologies. "Thank you to all our riders and our partners who have helped support our journey and our mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better!"

In order for businesses to be awarded a Rider's Choice Award, consumers were asked to place their votes for the best companies of the year in the industry that celebrate the broad diversity of businesses and people that have supported the fastest-growing mobility ecosystem around the world. As the innovative leader in electric vehicles, NIU is committed to being an integral part of this mobility ecosystem.

NIU is ecstatic to be recognized as the Best Scooter Company by Rider's Choice Awards. To learn more about NIU and their fleet of micro-mobility electric vehicles, please visit NIU.com.

About NIU Technologies

As the world's leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, NIU is on a mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in more than 50 countries and listed on the Nasdaq, NIU has sold over 3,000,000 electric vehicles world-wide since launching their first e-moped in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes and kick scooters, as of May 2022, NIU's loyal users and fans have ridden over 7 billion miles around the world. For more company information, please visit www.niu.com.

