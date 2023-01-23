WCCCD CURTIS L. IVERY HEALTH AND WELLNESS EDUCATION CENTER RECEIVES 2022 LOCATION OF EXCELLENCE AWARD FROM MXM

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District's Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center (CLI HWEC) on January 18 was awarded the 2022 Annual MXM Location of Excellence Award, achieving the top distinction among 900 clubs evaluated nationwide.

MXM's annual locations of excellence awards recognize health and fitness clubs that have set themselves apart through innovation and a commitment to analyzing member feedback to continuously provide an outstanding experience. The award prioritizes excellent member service and care in its award criteria. Award winners have achieved an average score of 9 or higher (out of 10) in at least five-member feedback categories.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Location of Excellence among health and fitness clubs nationwide," said Michael Dotson, WCCCD Regional Provost and Administrator in Charge of the CLI HWEC. "As a District, our mission is to help people achieve their best lives through higher education. At the CLI HWEC, that mission is the same, and we are very proud of the incredible team that helps each of our members achieve their individual health and wellness goals in a motivating and supportive way."

Winners of the award are selected based upon two criteria: At least 240 valid member feedback responses from the last six months of 2021 and achieving an average score of 9 out of 10 in four required categories (front desk staff friendliness, overall staff friendliness, cleanliness, and likelihood to recommend) and one flex category (equipment condition, locker room/showers, staff assistance, group classes, and personal training services).

The CLI HWEC is the premier health and wellness club for WCCCD students, faculty, staff, and the surrounding community. The center features the latest equipment, indoor walking/running track, personal trainers, and a wide variety of fitness classes to help members achieve all of their fitness goals in a holistic way. The center is located on the WCCCD Curtis L. Ivery Central Educational Complex on Fort Street in Detroit. More information about the CLI HWEC may be found at https://mywcccdhwec.org/.

About WCCCD:

WCCCD, one of the largest urban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 32 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

