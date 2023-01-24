Buckle Up: Uber for Business and Coupa Announce Next Generation Business Expense Automation

New solution puts employee expense reporting in the express lane

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), and Uber for Business , Uber's enterprise arm, today announced a new collaboration to significantly enhance end-user experiences and compliance with expense policies. The integration will be available in February.

Coupa is the first BSM platform to utilize Uber for Business' Receipts API for expense automation. Through Uber for Business' Receipts API, Coupa automatically will generate expense reports for trips through Uber for Business, with the receipt already attached, saving employees valuable time. This step also helps eliminate risk for companies fighting incomplete or inaccurate compliance reporting. This leapfrogs other integration models that require employees to manually find and attach receipts for trips completed with Uber for Business.

"At Uber for Business we are committed to creating magical experiences for companies and their employees," said Susan Anderson, Global Head of Uber for Business. "We're excited for our latest business expense innovation to come to life with Coupa. With this easy-to-use integration, the expensing experience becomes seamless for all. Reports are conveniently generated automatically, ensuring that employees don't have to waste time finding and attaching individual receipts for rides ordered with Uber for Business. Companies stand to benefit too. The new integration can provide a better understanding of company expenses, which can lead to opportunities to smartly navigate the current economic landscape and cut costs accordingly."

"User-centricity is at the heart of Coupa's travel and expense management solution," said Raja Hammoud, Executive Vice President of Products. "From using voice for expense line creation to automated mileage tracking, we have a history of innovation that delights business travelers by eliminating manual effort."

"Coupa's data shows that Uber is one of the most expensed merchants of all time on the Coupa platform. This new integration with Uber will drive immense value for our users and customers by making expensing rideshare trips easier than ever. The days of attaching receipts manually for Uber trips are over," said Hammoud.

Coupa helps organizations like Bowery Farming, Thumbtack, and World Vision unlock the full power of their Travel & Expense spending to drive visibility and control. Learn more about how Coupa Expenses is powering the future of business travel here .

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Uber for Business brings the best of Uber to organizations around the globe with a seamless platform built to help them better support and engage those they employ and serve. With global scale, integrated solutions and exceptional service, Uber for Business empowers organizations to streamline business travel, reimagine employee wellbeing, and elevate the customer experience – all while enabling employees to effortlessly leverage the Uber they love and trust in their professional lives. Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled to 60+ countries and 10,000 cities, and helped 170,000 organizations bring flexibility and efficiency into their operations. For more, visit our website.

