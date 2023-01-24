Dietitian and Author Michelle Dudash of Spicekick® Awarded $10,000 Women-Owned Business Grant

Spicekick® awarded grant by WomensNet to expand seasoning mix line.

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WomensNet announced yesterday that they awarded Michelle Dudash, founder of Spicekick®, a $10,000 Amber Grant.

"I'm thrilled to be the recipient of this grant," said Dudash. "As we expand into stores across Indiana and the Midwest, we'll need more inventory to scale and meet the growing demand."

Amber Grants are awarded exclusively to women-owned businesses. Out of five finalists, Dudash was chosen to receive the $10,000 grant, qualifying Spicekick to be considered for the final grand prize of $25,000 at year end.

Spicekick can be found in the greater Indianapolis area at 14 stores, including Joe's Butcher Shop, Kincaid's, and Needler's Fresh Market.

Dudash created Spicekick in 2019 because of her need for quick, nutritious meal solutions for her and her family, knowing it could help others as well. Dudash has been writing cookbooks and consumer recipes for two decades. Spicekick helps expand her mission of providing easy, healthy meals.

"We first launched at the Carmel Farmers Market and Market Wagon," said Dudash. "As we began to see repeat customers, we knew there was an opportunity to fill a need. My goal for 2023 is to partner with distributors who service stores that are a good fit for Spicekick."

The WomensNet team commented, "We loved Michelle's story -- from how she came up with the idea for a spice pack, to testing it on friends and family, to proof of concept, and finally bringing her product to market."

Spicekick is unique to other seasoning mixes because it is gluten free and contains no added sugar. Bestsellers include Taco, Sloppy Joe, Lettuce Wraps, Chili, and Tuna Salad.

Home cooks can expect to see Spicekick in more retail stores. In the meantime, Spicekick is available on Amazon.

About Chef Dudash Nutrition

Founded in 2003 by Michelle Dudash, RDN, Chef Dudash Nutrition is a food company and culinary nutrition communications firm. In 2019, Dudash launched Dash Dinners Spice Kits, which rebranded as Spicekick® Seasoning Mix in 2021.

About WomensNet

In 1998, WomensNet founded the Amber Grant to give women-owned business grants and was set up to honor the memory of Amber Wigdahl, a special young woman who died at 19 years old.

