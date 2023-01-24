HILTI GROUP COMMITS TO SBTI AND INVESTS TRIPLE-DIGIT MILLION TO DRIVE SUSTAINABILITY END-TO-END

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti Group commits to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. Being a core element of its corporate strategy, Hilti enhances its contribution to reducing carbon emissions across the entire value chain.

This step tackles the emissions outside of Hilti's own operations to accelerate its net-zero transition and support customers on this path. To bring SBTi to life, Hilti will invest a triple-digit million Swiss franc amount to incorporate systematic changes into its own business processes and to further encourage the development of its partners in this regard.

Construction is the most resource-intensive industry, generating around 40 percent of the world's carbon footprint. SBTi enables businesses to set ambitious targets to reduce CO 2 emissions. It engages companies worldwide to significantly reduce their carbon footprint by 2030 and to achieve net-zero by 2050. The SBTi is a partnership between The Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Hilti will achieve CO 2 -neutrality in its own operations in 2023

"Beyond our ambition to become CO 2 -neutral by 2023, we are also tackling emissions out-side of our own operations on our path to net-zero. With our commitment to science-based targets we will decrease emissions along the entire value chain. This supports our customers' sustainability initiatives and enables us to contribute to the much-needed transformation of our industry," comments Jahangir Doongaji, Hilti Group CEO.

After this commitment to SBTi, Hilti will – via an advanced action plan – develop and submit targets for validation within 24 months.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

