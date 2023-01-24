ILHA launches 2023 webinar series with modern web3 technologies to attract the traveler

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will host the first of its 2023 webinar series with a discussion on How Innovative Hotels Use Modern Web3 Technologies to Attract Travelers, sponsored by glowing.io

Brent Smith, Ph.D., Interim Dean, School of Communication, Emerson College will moderate the panel with speakers Vaughn Davis, General Manager, Dream Hollywood; Jamie Cole, former Senior Vice President Global Channels & Transformation Lead, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Jasen Lew, CEO & founder of glowing.io

Talking points include:

How modern digital technologies can be used in travel marketing and loyalty programs?

What are innovative ways guests have engaged or used modern technologies?

How can a messaging platform help hotels stay connected to their guests?

How can NFTs engage travelers to expand brand awareness and drive revenue?

NFTs in real life

Gain insights from Dream Hollywood's tech-savvy general manager, Vaughn Davis, about how the boutique 178-key hotel is using new technologies to improve the guest experience via custom delivery robots, one of the first physical digital art and NFT exhibits curated by The Crypt Gallery onsite in the hotel lobby, a new VIP membership program purchasable through a limited-edition NFT, as well as keyless entry, mobile check-in, in-room tech services and more.

"We're always looking for exciting and innovative ways to entertain guests while providing an exceptional and memorable travel experience," remarked Davis. "One of the first things we did was partner with Savioke to integrate high-tech robot butlers into our offerings and work with The Crypt Gallery to launch the first-ever physical NFT art exhibit of its kind in the hospitality space last year. We're digging deeper into the consumer's fascination with technology, and, more specifically, with digital art and one-of-a-kind NFTs through our new VIP Social Club membership."

Barak Hirschowitz, President, ILHA said, "It is exciting to see so much innovation as the luxury hotel industry explores how they can incorporate Web3 concepts like NFT's, blockchain technologies, tokenization and more. The future just gets better and better!"

"Although hospitality is many times looked upon as a laggard industry in adopting new technologies to drive real business impact," said Jasen Lew, CEO & Founder, glowing.io, there are many inspiring and successful examples throughout the world of hospitality driving innovation. Look forward to hearing and sharing experiences with hospitality innovators in the field!"

The webinar will broadcast on LinkedIn, January 31 at 11 am EST. Find out more here

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

