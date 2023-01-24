InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Tick Removal Accessory (PDK-311)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to pull a tick from the skin or clothing when engaging in outdoor activities," said an inventor, from Prospect, Pa., "so I invented the TICK TWISTER. My design could reduce the incidence of Lyme disease if bitten by a tick."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to remove a tick from the body. In doing so, it could allow individuals and pets to venture out in densely wooded areas. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, pet owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

