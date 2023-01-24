Matt Nagle Joins Datos Executive Team

Financial Data Expert Named Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos, the leading global provider of clickstream data, today announced the hire of industry veteran Matt Nagle to lead its financial sales division. The announcement comes as the company prepares to unveil a new line of market-changing products. An innovative sales leader and expert in the financial data space, Nagle will guide the company through this next stage of growth.

Nagle brings vast expertise in global markets with a career spanning both traditional finance and financial technology. Following years working in structured credit for institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Cerberus Capital Management, and Goldman Sachs, Nagle was most recently Senior Director of Sales and Business Development at Forge Data, where he built and led the sales team to accelerate revenue growth across all Forge Data solutions and content sets. Prior to that, Nagle was team lead for the feeds sales team as Director of Connectivity & Feeds for ICE.

"We are thrilled to announce that Matt Nagle has joined our team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development," said Eli Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Datos. "Matt is a true specialist with the financial acumen to connect the dots for prospective clients, aligning portfolio offerings with businesses' needs to drive real, bottom line impact for firms spanning the financial industry spectrum. The addition of Matt to our executive team will strengthen our decision-making capabilities and help drive Datos into its next phase of success."

"I couldn't be happier to be joining the Datos team," said Nagle. "I believe strongly in the company's mission to provide trustworthy, scalable, and privacy-compliant data. With the new products we are bringing to both the financial and corporate markets, I know Datos is set to revolutionize how clickstream data is utilized in making daily decisions for firms around the globe."

To the uninitiated, clickstream refers to the anonymized record of an internet user's clicks as they make their way through the web. When aggregated from millions of users, clickstream data allows companies to uncover trends and draw conclusions about different metrics that ultimately inform business decisions. From estimated traffic to purchase activity, search intelligence, video consumption, and more, clickstream presents users with more comprehensive data, leading to more dynamic, clear, and actionable insights.

ABOUT DATOS

Datos is the leading global provider of clickstream data, established to provide anonymized, at-scale, and privacy-complaint datasets that keep users safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. The company offers its users access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior of millions of opt-in users across the globe, packaged into clean and easy-to-understand data feeds. To learn more about Datos or to view its product offerings, please visit https://datos.live .

Email: info@datos.live

View original content:

SOURCE Datos, Inc.