U.S. News Announces 2023 Best Online Programs

More than 1,800 institutions submitted data for the new edition.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced the 2023 Best Online Programs rankings. Designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education, the rankings evaluate online bachelor's and master's degree programs at regionally accredited institutions.

More institutions than ever before submitted data for this year's edition, resulting in the largest number of programs ever included at 1,832. Among the eight disciplines included in the rankings, criminal justice saw the biggest increase, from 83 to 95.

The Best Online Programs include rankings of bachelor's programs as well as the following master's-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), computer information technology (including computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering and nursing. While the methodologies are different for each discipline, they all incorporate metrics specific to online learning.

"Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs rankings are degree completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit," said Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News. "The methodology is developed with those students in mind, setting these rankings apart from those that are focused on recent high school graduates pursuing higher education for the first time."

Alongside the rankings, U.S. News offers resources such as the Online College Compare tool for researching and comparing distance education programs. U.S. News also publishes year-round editorial content with advice on topics such as financial aid, time management and trends in online education.

As the only media organization to evaluate online degrees at the program level rather than the school level, U.S. News uses data gathered directly from each institution. The methodologies are based on factors such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology. The rankings only include degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.

2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs

Bachelor's Programs

University of Florida Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University—Worldwide (FL) (tie) University of Illinois—Chicago (tie)

Master's Programs

MBA

Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley) (tie) University of North Carolina—Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler) (tie) University of Southern California ( Marshall )

Business, non-MBA

Indiana University—Bloomington (Kelley) Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA) (tie) University of Southern California ( Marshall ) (tie)

Computer Information Technology

Columbia University (NY) Johns Hopkins University (Whiting) (MD) Virginia Tech

Criminal Justice/Criminology

University of California–Irvine University of Massachusetts–Lowell Sam Houston State University (TX)

Education

Clemson University (Moore) (SC) (tie) University of Florida (tie) University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Engineering

University of California – Los Angeles (Samueli) Purdue University – West Lafayette (IN) Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Nursing

University of South Carolina Duke University (tie) Ohio State University (tie) University of Alabama (tie)

On Feb. 7, U.S. News will host a free webinar about this year's edition of Best Online Programs. The lead strategists behind the rankings will explain how the data are collected, analyzed, factored into ranking calculations and incorporated into search tools. Those interested in attending can register here .

The Best Online Programs rankings serve the broader U.S. News mission of providing trusted information and rankings – such as Best High Schools , Best Colleges and Best Global Universities – to help all students navigate their education options. For more information on the rankings, visit Best Online Programs and share the rankings using #BestOnlinePrograms on Facebook and Twitter .

