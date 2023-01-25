Austin tech company announces HQ move to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laundris™, a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform, is relocating its headquarters from Austin, Texas, to Tulsa. Laundris provides physical to digital transformation of inventory lifecycle for properties (hospitality, health care, short term rentals), production facilities, and supply chain vendors.

The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa's basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups. Laundris plans to invest $3 million in operations in conjunction with its move to Tulsa. The move is in response to the company's rapid growth and will provide Laundris with enhanced access to key customers.

"Our company is primarily focused on the next generation of new and emerging technology, specifically the physical to digital transformation of enterprises," says Laundris CEO Don Ward. "The geographic location of Tulsa and the resources provided give Laundris a strategic advantage as we scale throughout the United States and globally. We look forward to participating in – and growing – the city's tech ecosystem and community."

Tulsa's Future, the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led regional economic development partnership, worked with the George Kaiser Family Foundation to help Laundris identify its new home at 36 Degrees North, which is specifically designed to support high-growth startups, small teams and solo entrepreneurs.

"Laundris is clearly an innovator and disruptor in the linen and technology industry," says Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. "Their presence in Tulsa will not only mean good things for their company, but they will also add to the critical mass of tech-based companies we are attracting to our region."

Laundris' patented Autonomous Inventory Management platform utilizes artificial intelligence to provide real time business information using data collected from connected things. Laundris is also the world's first platform to bring transparency into a single pane of glass for ownership, management companies, operations, purchasing, procurement, inventory vendors, and facility operations. Their next generation software platform is designed to streamline and bring efficiency to inventory management by providing real-time article tracking, analytics, inventory state, and location status.

"Thanks to the diligent work of our partners at 36 Degrees North and the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa has gained yet another tech-focused business," Mayor G.T. Bynum says. "I'm excited to welcome Laundris to Tulsa as we work to attract the next generation of tech businesses and jobs to our city."

With five full-time employees currently, Laundris plans to hire an additional 15 staff positions in the areas of customer service, project management, sales and customer support beginning in early March.

Laundris works with multiple technology partners, including HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google. Since its founding in 2017, Laundris and its CEO have been the recipients of multiple accolades. Google named Ward one of the top 30 Black founders in America in 2021, and Laundris received an American Business Award in 2022.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Laundris' move from Austin to Tulsa," says Jeff Stava, chief program officer for the George Kaiser Family Foundation. "Their software, along with scanning and AI technology specifically designed to support and create efficiencies in the hospitality and entertainment industries is a great complement to Tulsa's burgeoning entrepreneurial tech start up culture."

About the Tulsa Regional Chamber

Representing 2,000 member organizations and more than 170,000 workers, the Tulsa Regional Chamber is the primary driver of regional and individual prosperity in northeast Oklahoma. The Chamber develops and delivers a wide variety of programs and services designed to bolster and benefit Tulsa-area businesses of all shapes and sizes, from large corporations to small startups. For more than 115 years, the Chamber has served as an integral part of what makes the Tulsa region a great place to live, work and play. As epitomized by the Chamber tagline – "Your Partner in Prosperity" – every strategy, program and service of the Chamber is created specifically to increase prosperity.

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) named the Tulsa Regional Chamber the nation's best chamber in 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2020. The Chamber has been recognized three times by the Oklahoma Quality Foundation (OQF), including receipt of OQF's Award for Commitment to Excellence in 2019. The Chamber holds three prestigious accreditations: five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; accredited economic development organization through the International Economic Development Council (IEDC); and accredited destination marketing organization (Visit Tulsa) through Destinations International (DI). The Chamber also houses the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC), Oklahoma's only accredited city film commission through the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI).

For more information, visit tulsachamber.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tulsa Regional Chamber