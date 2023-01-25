MANAGING RETURNS AND EXCESS INVENTORY

LEARN HOW RETAILERS ARE FINDING WAYS TO MANAGE THE PROBLEM IN A SUSTAINABLE WAY

People want to support the Earth, and their shopping behaviors prove that—whether they're buying organic products made from recycled goods or shopping with reputable sustainable brands. Consumers increasingly want "green" or "eco-friendly" products, and about 80% of consumers say sustainability is essential to them.

Right now, many retailers are bloated with inventory and excess returns after the holidays and due to supply chain issues as well as inflation. It's time to get creative with excess inventory rather than turning products over to liquidators and resellers to burn or dispose of it in a landfill.

Channel Control is partnered with the biggest retailers in the US and Canada—and has been growing its relationships very quickly due to their unique approach. Last year, they (CCM) kept over 80 million products out of landfills by taking excess returns or inventory and selling it directly to consumers through their chain of physical stores. Their end-to-end solution is fully transparent, and retailers use them to maximize recovery while tracking their inventory through each purchase to quantify sustainability metrics of what was kept out of landfills.

On January 16th, Chris Homewood, Channel Control Merchants (CCM) CEO shared how retailers can sustainably handle their returns, what it means to shop for second chance items and how it can have a positive impact on the environment while also saving Americans a ton of money. His insight and experience were unique and comes from relationships with the biggest names in retail.

Chris joined CCM in June of 2021 as the Chief Executive Officer of Channel Control Merchants and in the last year has focused on energizing CCM's Sustainability Mission and Purpose as well as invigorating the Culture with the great people we have on our teams and in our communities. He graduated from the University of San Diego on a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Scholarship with a degree in English Literature. Chris was a Varsity Athlete and upon graduation, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Marines. He served as an Artillery Officer, Platoon Commander, and Company Commander in various units all over the world and was recognized for his technical proficiency and leadership aptitude. He finished his tenure as a Captain in 2000 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and was promoted to Major in the reserves in 2002. Chris transitioned into a career in retail where he worked for Circuit City, Target, and Ross Dress for Less in field roles in high density, high complexity markets at the Store, District and Regional leadership levels. Additionally, he successfully led teams and businesses in Loss Prevention, Supply Chain and Store Operations at the executive level.

