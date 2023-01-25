Pay Ready Announces Mychelle Johnston as Vice President, Client Success

MULTIFAMILY VETERAN TO LEAD CLIENT SUCCESS STRATEGY AND STRUCTURE

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready, multifamily's leading post resident payment technology, announced today that industry veteran Mychelle Johnston has joined the organization as Vice President, Client Success.

Mychelle will direct the client success strategy and structure, working across the organization to ensure clients' needs are understood. With more than 20 years of multifamily expertise in data-driven conversations, Johnston joins us from LeaseLock, where she was responsible for enterprise account management.

As a strategic and visionary leader, Mychelle has successfully created and implemented systems and process geared toward retention and acquisition of new units. She builds deep client relationships that deliver results through a consultative approach.

"Mychelle's unparalleled client focus and leadership skills will be a great addition to our organization and leadership team. Johnston is a highly regarded industry professional with a proven track record. Her passion for multifamily and a common vision for driving customer success will produce transformative results as Pay Ready continues to grow the business and innovate tech-forward solutions for the industry," said Lynn Musil, CEO, Pay Ready.

Johnston added: "This is such an exciting time for Pay Ready. I'm thrilled to join the company and be part of such a dynamic data-driven solution that's forward thinking and puts the client first."

About Pay Ready

Since 2016, Pay Ready's innovative post resident payment technology has been streamlined to manage and facilitate the payment recovery process. Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide in 3 million multifamily units with over $1billion in serviced receivables. Utilizing technology and predictive analytics enables Pay Ready to outperform traditional post resident payment processes and aid in brand protection. Pay Ready's software has empowered property owners and operators to focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. For more information please visit payready.com.

